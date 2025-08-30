Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors |

With thousands of protestors from across Maharashtra taking shelter in Navi Mumbai in support of the ongoing demand for Maratha reservation, the Maratha Sakal Samaj has once again launched its traditional Chutney–Bhakri program.

Traditional Chutney–Bhakri Program Revived

Appealing to Maratha women to contribute, the samaj has urged households to prepare and send food items such as chutney and bhakri. “We are reopening the community kitchen to ensure meals are available for protestors who have travelled long distances to join the agitation for Maratha reservation,” said Ganesh Dhokle Patil, a representative of the samaj.

Community Participation Mobilized

Messages have been widely circulated on social media, and community leaders have reached out to women’s self-help groups to mobilize participation. With more than 35,000 protestors already staying at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi and many more expected in the coming days, the community kitchen is seen as a practical solution to meet the growing food requirements.

Support from Traders and Leaders

“Each household is requested to prepare at least 10 bhakris and chutney. These are then collected at designated points, such as temples or offices, from where our volunteers pick them up and transport them to the protest site,” explained coordinator Bansi Dada Dokke.

On Saturday, Maratha traders from APMC extended support by supplying bulk raw vegetables for the kitchen. “Since the protestors spend the entire day at Azad Maidan and return in the evening, the community kitchen ensures they are served meals,” said Navnath Gaikwad, another member of the samaj.

The initiative received backing from APMC leader Shankarseth Pingle and MLA Shashikant Shinde, who provided essential food materials for the cause.