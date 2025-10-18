 Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra Government Gazette Notification
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra Government Gazette Notification

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra Government Gazette Notification

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city, previously named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received this name as a tribute to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
The Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station through a gazette notification issued by the state government. | X @consciousman0

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station through a gazette notification issued by the state government.

Aurangabad Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city, previously named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received this name as a tribute to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son.

The original name change was initiated by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

FPJ Shorts
'How Do Corrupt Individuals Get Whitewashed After Joining BJP?' Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Bombards Centre With Questions, Raises Various Issues
'How Do Corrupt Individuals Get Whitewashed After Joining BJP?' Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Bombards Centre With Questions, Raises Various Issues
Customers Now Prefer E-Jewelry Purchases Over Traditional Market
Customers Now Prefer E-Jewelry Purchases Over Traditional Market
Gulshan Devaiah Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' At Shah Rukh Khan's Party In Mannat: 'Felt Like I Didn't Belong There'
Gulshan Devaiah Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' At Shah Rukh Khan's Party In Mannat: 'Felt Like I Didn't Belong There'
Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout
Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 issued a gazette notification to change the name of Aurangabad railway station, an official said on Saturday.

Read Also
'Mauni Baba': Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Takes Swipe At PM Modi After US President Donald Trump...
article-image

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900. It was made by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station on Kacheguda–Manmad Route

The railway station is located on the Kacheguda–Manmad section. This section mainly serves Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (formerly Aurangabad). The station falls under the Nanded division of the South Central Railway zone. It has rail connectivity with major cities in the country.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments, including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It is also known as the City of Gates , each of which has a local history, built during the Mughal Era, and 2 ASI-protected monuments (Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves), as well as many more within city limits.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check...

'Can Reach Goa Faster By Flight': Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid...

'Can Reach Goa Faster By Flight': Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid...

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Units In Malad's Sanjay Nagar; No Injuries Reported...

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Units In Malad's Sanjay Nagar; No Injuries Reported...

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra...

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra...

Virar Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out Near Jivdani Temple Hill, Stalls Gutted | Video

Virar Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out Near Jivdani Temple Hill, Stalls Gutted | Video