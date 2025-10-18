Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Units In Malad's Sanjay Nagar; No Injuries Reported (Video) | X @Lalmohmmad

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in multiple commercial units at Sanjay Nagar in Malad East on Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from emergency services. No injuries have been reported so far.

The blaze erupted at approximately 12:45 PM, engulfing around 15 to 20 commercial establishments in the area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately rushed to the site and classified it as a Level-2 fire by 1:00 PM.

Massive breaks out in Mumbai’s Malad East area. Blaze erupted at wooden scrap near Punjab dairy in Sanjaynagar.#MumbaiFire #Mumbai #Malad pic.twitter.com/EeEIkDjrxO — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) October 18, 2025

Multiple agencies have been mobilised to assist in the firefighting and rescue operations, including the MFB, Mumbai Police, BMC's P North ward staff, 108 Emergency Ambulance Services, and personnel from Adani Electricity to handle power-related safety measures.

As of now, firefighting efforts are still underway. The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown and will be determined following a thorough investigation by the fire department and other concerned authorities.

