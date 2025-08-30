Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO | FPJ|Alok Dubey

Mumbai: The Maratha Morcha protest, now in its second day, witnessed a striking scene on Saturday morning as protesters were seen bathing on the road using a water tanker near Mantralaya Road, next to Oval Maidan.

The Maratha quota agitation intensified on Saturday, with activist Manoj Jarange entering the second day of his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s historic Azad Maidan. He declared that he would not relent until the state government addresses the community’s long-pending demand for reservations. In a video from the protest site, many protesters are seen bathing on the road using the water tanker, changing clothes on the road, eating on the roadside, and even dancing on the second day of the protest.

The Maratha quota agitation, led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, has drawn widespread attention in Mumbai and beyond. Thousands of community members have gathered at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment. Despite the rain, traffic disruptions, and difficult conditions, the protest has seen a strong turnout and significant developments.

Why Is Manoj Jarange Protesting?

Manoj Jarange-Patil is leading an indefinite hunger strike and statewide agitation demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra. The protest seeks the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category by recognising them as Kunbis, which would make them eligible for government reservations in education and employment. Jarange has stated that the movement will continue until the government fulfils these demands.

Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway Near Vashi Bridge Due To Maratha Morcha In Mumbai

In other news related to the Maratha morcha, major traffic disruptions were seen on Saturday as thousands of protesters marched towards Mumbai, demanding reservations. Due to the morcha, heavy traffic was reported on the Sion-Panvel Highway near the Vashi toll plaza, with long queues of vehicles seen on the road.

Authorities diverted heavy vehicles from the Vashi toll towards Navi Mumbai to manage the congestion. The protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, has drawn participants from villages across Maharashtra.

Today marks the second day of the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai. Protesters gathered at Azad Maidan and outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), blocking roads for over half an hour.