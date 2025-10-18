 Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing Obscene Videos; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing Obscene Videos; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing Obscene Videos; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The Koparkhairane Police have booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter and showing her obscene videos. The accused, who is currently absconding, has been charged under sections of the POCSO Act and BNS.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Koparkhairane Police book absconding father for sexually abusing 9-year-old daughter | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane Police have booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter and showing her obscene videos. The accused, who is currently absconding, has been charged under sections of the POCSO Act and BNS.

Complaint Filed By Hearing-Impaired Mother

According to police, the accused was living with the victim's mother, who is speech- and hearing-impaired. He allegedly showed obscene clips to the child on his mobile phone and indulged in lewd acts. When the victim's mother came to know about the incident, she approached the Koparkhairane Police Station to file a complaint.

Police Record Statement With Expert Assistance

FPJ Shorts
'Last Night, Several Local Citizens...': Afghanistan Cricket Team Pays Tribute To Victims Of Paktika Airstrike During Practice Session
'Last Night, Several Local Citizens...': Afghanistan Cricket Team Pays Tribute To Victims Of Paktika Airstrike During Practice Session
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO

As the complainant was unable to speak or hear, the police sought assistance from experts trained in communicating with hearing-impaired individuals to record her statement.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Shopkeeper And Security Guard Arrested Under POCSO For Molesting Minor Girls In...
article-image

The woman also alleged that the accused had physically assaulted and harassed her in the past. "We are on look out of the accused and further investigations are on," said a police official from Koparkhairane police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...