Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing Obscene Videos; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane Police have booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter and showing her obscene videos. The accused, who is currently absconding, has been charged under sections of the POCSO Act and BNS.

Complaint Filed By Hearing-Impaired Mother

According to police, the accused was living with the victim's mother, who is speech- and hearing-impaired. He allegedly showed obscene clips to the child on his mobile phone and indulged in lewd acts. When the victim's mother came to know about the incident, she approached the Koparkhairane Police Station to file a complaint.

Police Record Statement With Expert Assistance

As the complainant was unable to speak or hear, the police sought assistance from experts trained in communicating with hearing-impaired individuals to record her statement.

The woman also alleged that the accused had physically assaulted and harassed her in the past. "We are on look out of the accused and further investigations are on," said a police official from Koparkhairane police station.

