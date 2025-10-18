MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

MSHRC directs Maharashtra Chief Secretary to take action over neglect of Lokhandwala Lake in Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has expressed strong displeasure over government departments passing the responsibility onto each other for the upkeep of Lokhandwala Lake in Andheri — a vital habitat for migratory birds — and has summoned the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to personally intervene.

Suo Motu Action Based On News Report

The suo motu proceedings were initiated based on a news report, highlighting the neglect of the lake. During the hearing, the Commission recorded the presence of officials from the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office, MCGM, and MHADA representatives.

BMC Shifts Responsibility To MHADA

An affidavit filed by the BMC (K/W Ward) claimed that maintenance of Lokhandwala Lake is solely MHADA’s responsibility, stating that the lake lies on government land and that MHADA had never officially handed over the completed project to the civic body.

BMC’s Letter Cites Lack Of Official Handover

“In response, BMC have addressed a letter dt. 19.09.2024 informing the Collector Mumbai Suburban that “Lokhandwala Lake” existed on Govt. Land therefore, BMC has not carried out any beautification work or repair work and also after completion work, MHADA has not approached BMC to handover the completed work. Therefore, maintenance of Lokhandwala Lake can not be possible though BMC,” the reports read.

Commission Criticises Blame-Shifting Among Departments

Taking serious note of this blame-shifting, the Commission observed that none of the stakeholder departments are willing to accept responsibility, causing continued environmental neglect.

Also Watch:

Chief Secretary Directed To Conduct Inquiry

The MSHRC has thus ordered that the Chief Secretary, State of Maharashtra, should be added as a Respondent in the case and to conduct a fact-finding inquiry with all stakeholders and file a detailed affidavit. Also the Naib Tehsildar (a class II gazatted officer),Ashok Sanap for the Mumbai Suburban Collector, to personally brief the Chief Secretary and submit records.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/