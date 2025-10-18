Mumbai Diwali Travel Alert: Police Warn Citizens Against Online Holiday Booking Scams

Mumbai police warn citizens to stay vigilant against online Diwali holiday scams | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the festive season of Diwali approaches, many families are preparing for their long-awaited vacations. From short weekend getaways to elaborate international tours, travel planning is in full swing. However, while excitement fills the air, police have cautioned travellers to stay alert — not every “dream holiday offer” you see online is genuine.

Rise in Online Holiday Frauds

In Mumbai, police have recorded a rise in online fraud cases involving fake tickets, resort bookings, and holiday packages. Scammers are luring people with attractive advertisements on social media, promising luxurious stays, long itineraries, and steep discounts.

Recent Fraud Cases Reported

Over the past month, several such cases have been reported. Fraudsters have been targeting eager travellers on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and even through text messages, offering luxury villas and “limited-period” deals. Victims report that the scammers sound professional, provide fake invoices, and disappear the moment payment is made.

High-Value Losses Highlight the Risk

A 42-year-old businessman, Suresh Shah from Santacruz, lost Rs 90,000 after responding to a Facebook advertisement on September 28 that offered Diwali discounts at a reputed hotel in Udaipur.

A man posing as hotel staff took the advance payment to 'confirm' the booking. When Shah later contacted the actual hotel, he learned that no reservation existed. His calls to the fraudster then went unanswered.

In another case, a 34-year-old woman, Neha Patel from Khar, paid Rs 60,000 after seeing an Instagram reel on October 2 that showcased a lavish villa in Lonavala for the Diwali holidays.

The reel featured festive decorations, a swimming pool, and drone shots of the property. The fraudster, posing as an agent, sent her a fake receipt after receiving the payment and then deleted the Instagram page. The villa turned out to be non-existent.

Ten young friends from Bandra collectively lost Rs 1.25 lakh while booking a two-night stay in Alibaug through a WhatsApp group advertising 'Diwali Special Packages' on October 5. The group was sent photos and glowing reviews of a sea-view bungalow. However, when they reached the location shared via Google Maps, it led to an empty plot of land. The agent’s phone was switched off.

Rajesh Mehta, a 42-year-old resident of Tardeo, lost Rs 67,000 after receiving an SMS on October 9 claiming that his hotel booking had been cancelled due to “technical reasons.”

The message included a refund link. The victim clicked on it and entered his bank details, only to find Rs 67,000 was withdrawn from his account within minutes. Police later confirmed the link was a phishing trap.

In another case from Santacruz, a hotel employee allegedly took Rs 1.5 lakh from a 39-year-old man, Anil Verma, for a group booking, but failed to deposit the money into the hotel’s official account. When Verma arrived, no booking had been made. The employee has since gone missing, and police have launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, Harish Vyas, a 73-year-old man from Mulund, wanted to visit the Gujarat Samaj in Kolkata during Diwali. An acquaintance shared a booking number, and the person who answered sent him an APK file to “fill in the details.” When he clicked on it, an app called "Gujarat Samaj" downloaded automatically. Soon after, ₹10 lakh was siphoned from his bank account.

Expert Advice on Avoiding Scams

Dr. Prashant Mali, a cyber law advocate, stated, "Always book holiday destinations or related services through official websites or verified apps. Instead of clicking on random links, type the website address yourself. Never trust deals that seem ‘too good to be true.’ Think twice before sharing your bank details, OTP, or card information. Be especially cautious of ads and gift vouchers on social media, as they are often traps in disguise."

Dr. Mali added, "Avoid clicking on links from phishing emails or WhatsApp messages. Make payments only through authorised gateways. Keep a close eye on your bank alerts and transaction notifications. This festive season, remember: ‘Light the lamp of joy, but don’t let the lamp of caution go out.’ Shop or book wisely, stay cyber-safe, and celebrate Diwali with peace of mind!"

Police Advisory for Safe Bookings

With the festive season underway, police have warned citizens against falling for online holiday scams circulating through social media, SMS, and WhatsApp. “Fraudsters are exploiting the Diwali rush for hotel and villa bookings by offering fake deals and refund links,” an officer said.

Police have urged people to book only through verified travel portals or directly with hotels, and to avoid clicking on links claiming “booking cancelled due to technical issues” or “refund available here.” “Never share bank details, card information, or OTPs with anyone over calls or links,” the officer added.

Citizens are advised to cross-check offers that appear “too good to be true” and confirm bookings through official websites or helplines. Victims can report such cases on the Cybercrime Helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in

How the Scams Work

. Fraudsters create attractive, professional-looking ads and fake websites.

. They pose as hotel staff, agents, or official booking contacts.

. After receiving payment, they provide fake receipts/confirmations and then disappear.

How to Protect Yourself

. Book Safely: Use only verified travel portals or book directly with the hotel.

. Verify Links: Do not click on links in unsolicited SMS/emails about cancellations or refunds.

. Guard Information: Never share bank details, card information, or OTPs with unverified contacts.

. Be Skeptical: If a deal seems "too good to be true," it probably is. Cross-check offers on official websites.

. Avoid APK Files: Do not download and install unknown Android application packages (APKs) from unverified sources.

. Report Fraud: Victims can report scams to the Cybercrime Helpline at 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

