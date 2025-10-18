AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

AHAR approaches Bombay High Court over alleged police harassment at bars in Andheri and Vile Parle | File Photo

Mumbai: The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), a registered trade union representing owners of bars, restaurants and orchestra establishments in Mumbai, has approached the Bombay High Court alleging harassment and abuse of power by police personnel posted under the jurisdictions of Andheri and Vile Parle police stations.

Petition Seeks Judicial Intervention

In its petition, AHAR has sought judicial intervention against what it describes as “unauthorised, arbitrary, and unconstitutional actions” of police officers who allegedly enter licensed orchestra bars and restaurants without orders, harass female performers, click selfies, and interfere with lawful business operations under the guise of moral surveillance.

Incidents Of Alleged Misuse Of Authority

According to the petition, several senior police inspectors and their subordinates have repeatedly entered licensed premises during and after business hours without any lawful justification.

The petition cites a specific incident on May 23, 2025, at Hotel Mayuri, Vile Parle, where officers were allegedly seen misusing their official capacit y — demanding free drinks, taking photographs with women performers, and disrupting performances.

Challenge To Andheri Police Circular

AHAR has also challenged an internal circular dated April 11, 2025, issued by the Senior Police Inspector of Andheri Police Station. The circular, according to the association, directed constables to be stationed at various bars and restaurants between 1 am and 4 am, purportedly for monitoring purposes. The petition contends that this internal order is ultra vires, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.

No Allegations Against Higher Authorities

The association clarified that it has made no allegations against the Maharashtra government, the Home Department, or the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. The alleged misconduct, it said, arises solely from the individual excesses of local officers who have “breached not only the Maharashtra Civil Services Conduct Rules but also fundamental principles of administrative discipline and public accountability.”

AHAR Seeks Departmental Inquiry And Records

Seeking the court’s intervention, AHAR has requested directions to the police commissioner and senior inspectors concerned to produce duty logs, beat movement registers, and wireless logbooks to verify whether the officers were officially deployed.

It has also sought preservation of call detail records, mobile tower location data, and CCTV footage from police stations to establish the presence and conduct of the personnel involved.

Violation Of Fundamental Rights Alleged

Further, the association has urged the court to order a time-bound departmental inquiry into the alleged misconduct, restrain police officers from entering bars and restaurants without lawful orders, and ensure that any such future operations are recorded and logged officially.

Constitutional Rights Invoked

AHAR has argued that repeated unauthorised entries by police officials amount to violation of the fundamental rights of business owners and performers under Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution, and constitute misuse of uniformed authority and moral policing.

