Bombay HC Issues ₹25,000 Bailable Warrant Against Ex-Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Over Non-Compliance With Court Orders

Mumbai: Irked by repeated non-compliance with its orders, the Bombay High Court has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 25,000 against former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, directing her to appear before the court on November 26, 2025.

Contempt Petitions Over Double Increments For Teachers

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe while hearing two contempt petitions filed by Ram Arjunrao Shete and Anil Vasantrao Palande, along with several teachers. The petitioners have alleged non-implementation of a government decision granting double increments to award-winning teachers.

Court Notes Defiance And Lack Of Personal Response

When the petitions were initially filed in 2022, Saunik was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department). The court noted that despite multiple opportunities, she had failed to comply with or respond to its orders.

The bench observed that when a contempt notice was issued on June 12, 2025, instead of responding personally, Saunik had sent another bureaucrat, V. Radha, to tender an apology on her behalf. The government pleader then justified this by stating that Sunik was “now the Chief Secretary and Smt. V. Radha is occupying her earlier position”, hence Sunik “was not tendering an apology”.

.Judges Criticize Refusal To Accept Notices Even After Retirement

“Our judicial conscience is shocked to note that though Respondent No.1 is Smt. Sujata Saunik, the apology is tendered by Smt. V. Radha, who is not arrayed as Respondent/Contemnor… This indicates an attitude of defiance,” the court remarked in its earlier order.

The judges further pointed out that Saunik had refused to accept court notices even after her retirement. “The office remark based on the bailiff’s report clearly mentions that Smt. Sujata Saunik refused to accept the notice of the Court, declined to acknowledge the service and obstructed the bailiff from affixing the notice at a conspicuous part of the premises,” the bench said.

Registry Lapses And Disciplinary Action Against Section Officer

A further “disturbing event,” the court noted, was that a court employee had delayed issuing the contempt notice until after Saunik retired on June 30, 2025. “The Registry of this Court delayed the issuance of the notice only to enable the Contemnor to demit office,” the bench recorded.

After examining internal reports, the bench held Section Officer Aditya P. Satghare responsible for the lapse and allowed the Registrar (Judicial-I) to initiate disciplinary action against him. Compliance has been sought by January 15, 2026.

Court Directs Appearance Of Saunik

“In view of the glaring conduct of Smt. Sujata Saunik, we direct issuance of a bailable warrant to secure her presence in this Court,” the judges concluded.

