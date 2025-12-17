EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police Station

EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Kasturba Marg Police Station alleging a large-scale financial fraud involving forged signatures and documents, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹113 crore to the 52 year old Dr. Yogesh Dubey complainant and his family. The investigation has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly used forged signatures to falsely show the complainant’s father as a “retired partner” from a business without his knowledge or consent. Through this alleged manipulation, the father’s lawful share in partnership assets and profits was illegally diverted, causing severe financial and legal loss. It is alleged that a systematic conspiracy was hatched to prepare and use fabricated documents to deprive him of his legitimate rights.

The complaint further states that the complainant’s father was never paid his partnership capital, share of profits, or rights in partnership property at any point. It is alleged that both during his lifetime and even after his death, Girish Dubey deliberately concealed information regarding these rights from the family.

The complainant has claimed that there is no documentary evidence in the firm’s records including books of accounts, ledger extracts, KYC records, admission deeds, supplementary partnership agreements, audit reports, balance sheets, bank passbooks, TDS records, ROC filings, or income tax returns to show any capital withdrawal, settlement entry, profit payout, retirement settlement, or acknowledgement of receipt in favour of his father. This, the complaint states, clearly indicates that not a single rupee of the lawful share was ever paid.

It has also been alleged that on December 26, 2001, Girish Dubey prepared and signed several documents, including Affidavit-cum-Undertaking, Affidavit-cum-Declaration, Separation, and Retirement papers, bearing the names of Ghanshyam Dubey, Rajendra Jhaveri, Nishit Jhaveri, and Bhaskar Shukla. For this purpose, a ₹100 stamp paper (Serial No. 198) was purchased on the same day from the stamp vendor counter No. 1 at the Mumbai City Civil Court.

The complaint further alleges that Anil Chandulal Shah of Rishi Realty raised a loan of ₹38 crore from SECOM Ltd. against the said property. By allegedly using forged documents, the accused are said to have unlawfully diverted the legitimate share of the complainant’s father and his family, resulting in an overall fraud estimated at ₹113 crore.

Based on these allegations, an FIR has been filed against Girish Ghanshyam Dubey, Satish Rammani Dubey, and Anil Chandulal Shah of Rishi Realty under various sections of IPC. Further investigation in the matter is currently being conducted by the Economic Offences Wing, police official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/