Navi Mumbai Crime: Shopkeeper And Security Guard Arrested Under POCSO For Molesting Minor Girls In Separate Cases

Navi Mumbai: Two separate cases of molestation involving minor girls have been registered with Navi Mumbai police, leading to the arrest of a shopkeeper and a security guard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Turbhe Shopkeeper Arrested

In the first incident, the Turbhe police arrested Jaiprakash Ramji Gupta (53), a grocery shop owner in the Indira Nagar area of Turbhe, for allegedly molesting two minor girls aged 12 and 13. Gupta was booked under molestation charges and the POCSO Act.

The incident was reported after a 12-year-old girl, who had gone to Gupta’s shop for purchases on the afternoon of October 12, told her parents that the shopkeeper had molested her.

The girl’s parents immediately filed a complaint at the Turbhe Police Station. During the investigation, it was further revealed that Gupta had also molested a 13-year-old girl from the same neighbourhood.

Senior Police Inspector Aabasaheb Patil confirmed the arrest, stating, "The accused Gupta has been arrested based on the complaints received. Further investigations to find if there are any more victims, are on."

Panvel Security Guard Arrested

In another incident, in Vichumbe, Panvel, a 69-year-old security guard identified as Bharat Buchun Gaud was arrested by the Khandeshwar Police for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl residing in the same building.

The police registered a case against Gaud under molestation and POCSO charges after it was revealed that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim girl.

