Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5 Lakh

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Waliv Crime Detection Branch has busted a drug peddling racket operating in the Vasai region and arrested two accused with a large quantity of narcotic substances. The action was carried out following confidential information received by police officials.

Tip-Off Leads to Raid

According to Waliv Police, on October 8, police received a tip-off that a man identified as Irfan Suleman Khatri was selling charas (hashish) from his residence in Khairpada, Vasai (East).

Acting on the information, a team was formed under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vasai Zone 2) and under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tulinj Division, along with Waliv Police officials.

Seizure and Arrests

During a raid at Room No. 12, Adarsh Momin Chawl, Chintamani Compound, Khairpada, the police detained 70-year-old Khatri and recovered 1,088 grams of charas, along with a mobile phone and cash. The total seizure from him was valued at ₹16,37,080.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of another accused identified as Tabrej Amin Miyan Khan (25), a resident of Kalher village in Bhiwandi, Thane district. He was traced and arrested from the Waliv–Vasai East area. Police seized 1,386 grams of charas and 1,050 grams of ganja from him, along with cash and a mobile phone.

Total Seizure and Case Details

In total, police seized 2 kg 74 grams of charas, 1 kg 50 grams of ganja and other items worth a combined value of ₹37,51,080. A case has been registered at Waliv Police Station under NDPS Act, 1985, Sections 8(c), 20(b), 29, and related provisions.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and other individuals involved in the drug trafficking racket.

