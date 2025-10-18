 Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5 Lakh

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5 Lakh

The Waliv Crime Detection Branch has busted a drug peddling racket operating in the Vasai region and arrested two accused with a large quantity of narcotic substances. The action was carried out following confidential information received by police officials.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Waliv Police with seized narcotics worth ₹37.5 lakh from Vasai drug peddling racket | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Waliv Crime Detection Branch has busted a drug peddling racket operating in the Vasai region and arrested two accused with a large quantity of narcotic substances. The action was carried out following confidential information received by police officials.

Tip-Off Leads to Raid

According to Waliv Police, on October 8, police received a tip-off that a man identified as Irfan Suleman Khatri was selling charas (hashish) from his residence in Khairpada, Vasai (East).

Acting on the information, a team was formed under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vasai Zone 2) and under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tulinj Division, along with Waliv Police officials.

FPJ Shorts
'Last Night, Several Local Citizens...': Afghanistan Cricket Team Pays Tribute To Victims Of Paktika Airstrike During Practice Session
'Last Night, Several Local Citizens...': Afghanistan Cricket Team Pays Tribute To Victims Of Paktika Airstrike During Practice Session
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO

Seizure and Arrests

During a raid at Room No. 12, Adarsh Momin Chawl, Chintamani Compound, Khairpada, the police detained 70-year-old Khatri and recovered 1,088 grams of charas, along with a mobile phone and cash. The total seizure from him was valued at ₹16,37,080.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of another accused identified as Tabrej Amin Miyan Khan (25), a resident of Kalher village in Bhiwandi, Thane district. He was traced and arrested from the Waliv–Vasai East area. Police seized 1,386 grams of charas and 1,050 grams of ganja from him, along with cash and a mobile phone.

Total Seizure and Case Details

In total, police seized 2 kg 74 grams of charas, 1 kg 50 grams of ganja and other items worth a combined value of ₹37,51,080. A case has been registered at Waliv Police Station under NDPS Act, 1985, Sections 8(c), 20(b), 29, and related provisions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Drug Bust: Nepali National Among 2 Arrested With ₹36.44 Lakh Worth Of Charas In Naigaon
article-image

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and other individuals involved in the drug trafficking racket.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...