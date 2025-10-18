Navi Mumbai Students Shine In District-Level Kabaddi Tournament; R F Naik College And NMMC Schools Dominate

Student kabaddi players from Navi Mumbai delivered exceptional performances in the district-level inter-school kabaddi tournament organized by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The three-day event, held at Dr. C. V. Samant College Ground in Turbhe, concluded with NMMC schools and R. F. Naik College dominating across multiple categories. The competition was organized under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, with support from the Thane District Sports Council and the Office of the District Sports Officer.

A total of 224 teams participated in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories, showcasing a high level of enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

R. F. Naik College Leads the Medal Tally

In a series of tightly contested matches, NMMC School No. 18, Sanpada, clinched the under-14 boys’ title after defeating R. F. Naik College, Bonkode-Koparkhairane, 28–25. Meanwhile, R. F. Naik College secured the under-14 girls’ title, edging past D. R. Patil School, Turbhe, 19–18.

The under-17 boys’ and girls’ titles were both claimed by R. F. Naik College, Koparkhairane, after victories against Dr. C. V. Samant College, Turbhe, by scores of 26–22 and 24–09, respectively.

Continuing their winning streak, R. F. Naik College also dominated the under-19 category, defeating Dr. C. V. Samant College in both the boys’ (29–10) and girls’ (25–04) finals.

All winning teams have now qualified for the Mumbai Divisional-level Kabaddi Tournament.

Organisers and Officials Applaud Young Talent

The tournament was inaugurated by Mr. Chandrakant Patil, General Secretary of Shetkari Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Turbhe.

Organizational support came from Thane District Kabaddi Association Secretary Maloji Bhosale, Tournament Observer Vishal Galgude, and Chief Referee Vivek Mayekar, who collectively ensured smooth conduct of the event.