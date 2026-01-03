 'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral

'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral

Ajit Singh Rathore's story, from a Zomato delivery boy facing indignities in Kharghar to an entrepreneur visiting clients in an SUV, highlights the transformative power of hard work. His experience inspires young Indians in the gig economy, showing that perseverance can change one's circumstances.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Turn Of Events In Life That Took Place In 18 Months; Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A viral social media post is capturing hearts across the internet, detailing a 'full-circle' moment for a young man and influencer in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. The influencer, Ajit Singh Rathore, who once navigated the streets as a delivery boy, recently shared a poignant reflection on his journey from the gates of a luxury apartment.

A Stark Contrast In 18 Months

Standing in front of the same building where he once delivered food, the man recounted the indignities he faced just a year and a half ago. "I was here as a Zomato delivery boy," he says in the video. "They wouldn't even let me park my scooter inside; I had to walk the entire length of the complex," he added. At the time, he recalls a lack of respect from staff and residents alike, a common experience for those in the gig economy.

The Turning Point

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here
Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs
Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs
'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO
'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO

Fast forward 18 months, and the scene is entirely different. Arriving in an SUV to visit a client managed by his own company, the man noted the shift in tone. The same security personnel who once turned him away now greet him with "Ji Sir" and salutes.

"Life is unpredictable," he tells his followers. "There was a time I got no respect in this building... now, the difference is clear. It’s all about the hustle."

Read Also
Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Celebrate New Year 2026 With Spiritual Devotion Across Temples And Gurudwaras
article-image

A Message Of Hope For Youngsters

The story has become a beacon of motivation for many young Indians working in the service industry. The video concludes with a simple but powerful reminder to his audience: "Time can change everything if you are willing to work for it."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With...

Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With...

'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18...

'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18...

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...

Maharashtra Govt Extends Stray Dog-Free Mandate To State & National Highways Under PWD

Maharashtra Govt Extends Stray Dog-Free Mandate To State & National Highways Under PWD

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks...