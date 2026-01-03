'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral

'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Turn Of Events In Life That Took Place In 18 Months; Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A viral social media post is capturing hearts across the internet, detailing a 'full-circle' moment for a young man and influencer in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. The influencer, Ajit Singh Rathore, who once navigated the streets as a delivery boy, recently shared a poignant reflection on his journey from the gates of a luxury apartment.

A Stark Contrast In 18 Months

Standing in front of the same building where he once delivered food, the man recounted the indignities he faced just a year and a half ago. "I was here as a Zomato delivery boy," he says in the video. "They wouldn't even let me park my scooter inside; I had to walk the entire length of the complex," he added. At the time, he recalls a lack of respect from staff and residents alike, a common experience for those in the gig economy.

The Turning Point

Fast forward 18 months, and the scene is entirely different. Arriving in an SUV to visit a client managed by his own company, the man noted the shift in tone. The same security personnel who once turned him away now greet him with "Ji Sir" and salutes.

"Life is unpredictable," he tells his followers. "There was a time I got no respect in this building... now, the difference is clear. It’s all about the hustle."

A Message Of Hope For Youngsters

The story has become a beacon of motivation for many young Indians working in the service industry. The video concludes with a simple but powerful reminder to his audience: "Time can change everything if you are willing to work for it."

