Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Woman Attacked, Robbed Of Gold Chain During Evening Walk On Palm Beach Road In Seawoods | Representative Image

A 63-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of her gold chain while taking an evening walk along the Palm Beach Road cycle track in Seawoods on Friday.

Victim Targeted on Desolate Stretch

According to the NRI Coastal Police, the victim, Sylvia Dora D’Souza, a resident of Sector 44, Seawoods, was walking alone on the cycle track when the incident took place.

The accused, who appeared to have been observing her movements, allegedly took advantage of the deserted stretch, attacked her from behind, and snatched a 5-gram gold chain worth around ₹60,000.

After the assault, the robber sped away in a car towards the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters, leaving the injured woman shouting for help.

D’Souza sustained minor injuries and later lodged a complaint with the NRI Police Station.

Case Registered; CCTV Footage Under Review

Police have registered a case of robbery under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused and launched a manhunt to trace him.

“We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and working to identify the car used in the crime,” said a police official from NRI Coastal Police Station.

