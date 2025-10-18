 Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Police, BMC’s P North ward staff, 108 Emergency Ambulance Services, and Adani Electricity personnel, were immediately deployed to ensure safety and manage power-related hazards.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

A major fire broke out in several commercial units at Sanjay Nagar, Malad East, on Saturday afternoon, gutting film shooting props and decorative materials. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control within two hours, and no injuries were reported.

The fire erupted around 12:45 PM in 4–5 commercial units located in ground-floor structures with lofts and brick walls, covering an area of approximately 150 ft by 100 ft. By 1:00 PM, the MFB had declared it a Level-2 fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Police, BMC’s P North ward staff, 108 Emergency Ambulance Services, and Adani Electricity personnel, were immediately deployed to ensure safety and manage power-related hazards.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: 'Rang-Dhyaas' – Dinesh Khairnar Presents Mumbai Through A New Lens
article-image

According to fire officials, “The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, steel racks, cupboards, wooden and steel furniture, various types of machinery, lofts, film shooting materials, decorative items, a stock of plywood, dairy trade materials, office files and documents, as well as various fans, computers, and related accessories.”

FPJ Shorts
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported
MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri
MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

Firefighters brought the blaze under control from all sides by 2:35 PM, and it was fully extinguished by 3:45 PM. Officials stated that the cause of the fire will be determined following a detailed investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

MSHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Neglect Of Lokhandwala Lake In Andheri

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

AHAR Moves Bombay HC Alleging Police Harassment, Misconduct At Bars In Andheri And Vile Parle

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Koparkhairane Police Book Man For Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Daughter, Showing...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Bust Vasai Drug Peddling Racket, Arrest 2 With Narcotics Worth ₹37.5...