Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in several commercial units at Sanjay Nagar, Malad East, on Saturday afternoon, gutting film shooting props and decorative materials. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control within two hours, and no injuries were reported.

The fire erupted around 12:45 PM in 4–5 commercial units located in ground-floor structures with lofts and brick walls, covering an area of approximately 150 ft by 100 ft. By 1:00 PM, the MFB had declared it a Level-2 fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Police, BMC’s P North ward staff, 108 Emergency Ambulance Services, and Adani Electricity personnel, were immediately deployed to ensure safety and manage power-related hazards.

According to fire officials, “The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, steel racks, cupboards, wooden and steel furniture, various types of machinery, lofts, film shooting materials, decorative items, a stock of plywood, dairy trade materials, office files and documents, as well as various fans, computers, and related accessories.”

Firefighters brought the blaze under control from all sides by 2:35 PM, and it was fully extinguished by 3:45 PM. Officials stated that the cause of the fire will be determined following a detailed investigation.