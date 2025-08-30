Mumbai: Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 2 As Manoj Jarange Patil Continues Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

Manoj Jarange Patil | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Maratha quota agitation intensified on Saturday as activist Manoj Jarange entered the second day of his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s historic Azad Maidan, declaring that he would not relent until the state government addressed the community’s long-pending demand for reservations.

STORY | Maratha quota protest enters Day 2; Jarange continues fast



Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s historic Azad Maidan on the second day, declaring he would not budge until the community’s demands were fulfilled… pic.twitter.com/EK1vSydnHy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2025

Jarange had launched his fast on Friday morning, drawing tens of thousands of supporters from across Maharashtra to the heart of south Mumbai. Despite heavy rains, traffic snarls and civic disruptions, crowds remained undeterred, setting up makeshift camps on footpaths and streets, cooking and sleeping in the open, determined to stand by the leader until his demands were met.

At the core of Jarange’s agitation is the Maratha community’s inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He has repeatedly asserted that Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis, a classification that would grant them access to government reservations in education and employment.

Mumbai: Traffic jam outside CMST station as sea of Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters hit roads#MarathaKranti #mumbai #protest pic.twitter.com/fllAOlWqUE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 29, 2025

The sheer scale of the protest has left its mark on Mumbai. Traffic crawled in areas around CSMT, Fort, Nariman Point and Marine Lines, with several bus routes diverted. Local train stations were packed to capacity as office-goers and students struggled to commute.

While the Mumbai Police had initially granted permission for just one day of protest under new restrictions that cap gatherings at 5,000 people, officials extended the deadline, citing the massive turnout. Still, Jarange used the opportunity to turn up the heat on the state government, warning that he would soon give up even water if the stalemate continued.

The protest also took a political turn, with Jarange directly criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He accused the CM of ignoring Maratha concerns while praising Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for showing greater empathy. His remarks have stoked speculation about the political consequences of the agitation, particularly with elections on the horizon.

Read Also FPJ Analysis: Mahayuti Blunder Costs Mumbaikars Heavy

For now, Jarange’s fast at Azad Maidan continues to gather momentum. His supporters remain steadfast, braving rain-soaked pavements and logistical hurdles, in what is fast shaping into one of the most high-stakes confrontations between the state government and the Maratha community in recent years.