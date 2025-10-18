 Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 60-year-old Akhtar Hussaini from Versova for possessing fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) identity cards, forged documents, and suspicious papers. He is in custody, under interrogation, while authorities probe a possible larger network. Separately, Delhi Cyber Cell arrested 12 cybercriminals in multi-state digital fraud operations.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Chembur Police arrest autorickshaw driver within 12 hours for snatching a mobile phone from a 90-year-old man | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested a 60-year-old man from the Versova area of Mumbai for allegedly possessing fake identity documents linked to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The man, identified as Akhtar Hussaini, held BARC identity cards, forged documents, and several suspicious papers.

During the search, authorities recovered counterfeit BARC identity cards, forged documents, and several suspicious papers from Hussaini's possession.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the fraudster is currently in custody and being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind creating the fake documents.

Further investigation is underway to determine if any larger network or criminal activity is involved.

A day earlier in another case, the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch successfully executed a targeted operation, resulting in the arrest of 12 cybercriminals and the dismantling of well-organised cyber scam syndicates operating across multiple states.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACP Anil Sharma, comprising teams led by Inspector Sandeep Singh, Inspector Ashok Kumar, Inspector Shivram, and Inspector Subash.

In the first operation, the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi, successfully arrested three accused persons and dismantled a digital arrest fraud module operating from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The case FIR dated July 5, under sections 308/318(4)/319/340 BNS, PS Cyber South, Delhi, was registered for cheating to the tune of Rs 42.49 lakh through an elaborate digital arrest scam.

The fraudsters, posing as police officials, falsely accused the elderly victim of involvement in a money laundering case and, through fear and psychological manipulation, induced him to transfer money into multiple mule accounts traced to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the release said.

