Mumbai News: Mahalaxmi Temple Beautification Work Resumes; Completion Target Set For March 2026

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspects the ongoing beautification work at Mahalaxmi Temple precinct, overseeing pathways, arch entrances, and other enhancements | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: The beautification work at the Mahalaxmi Temple precinct, which had been delayed due to a lack of funds and the monsoon season, has now resumed. Currently, efforts are focused on installing decorative arch entrances, developing pathways, and realigning and redesigning stalls. The BMC has set a new target to complete the entire project by March 2026.

Project Background

The project was inaugurated in October 2024 by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, work on the project only began a year later, in June 2025, and was subsequently stalled again due to a lack of funds, according to civic sources. Additionally, civil work was halted during the monsoon season until October.

Inspection and Progress

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspected the beautification work on Saturday. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of the D ward, Manish Valanju, and the consultant architect for the Mahalaxmi Temple precinct beautification project, Shashank Mehandale. Also present during the inspection were Mahalaxmi Temple Trust Chairman Dr. V. N. Gupchup and other members.

Focus Areas and Timeline

"The work has resumed post-monsoon, and the illumination work is nearing completion. Currently, efforts are focused on developing pathways and installing decorative arch entrances. The mural work will be undertaken in the final phase of the project. We intend to complete the entire project within the next six months," said a civic official.

Meanwhile, Gagrani instructed all concerned officials to ensure maximum civic amenities are made available to the devotees once the beautification and other related works in the area are completed.

Temple Significance and Project Scope

The iconic Mahalaxmi Temple, nearly 200 years old, is located on Bhulabhai Desai Road. According to civic officials, the temple attracts an average of around 70,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to over five lakh during the Navratri festival.

The ongoing beautification project includes realigning and redesigning stalls, installing decorative arch entrances and solar panels, providing escalators and CCTV cameras, setting up a control room for illumination, creating murals as needed, installing signage, and managing pedestrian flow. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 25 crores.

