Diwali Travel Rush: : Airfares Rise Over 400% Impacting Flyers During Festive Season, Domestic Tickets Get Costlier Than International Destinations

Diwali Travel Rush: : Airfares Rise Over 400% Impacting Flyers During Festival Season, Domestic Tickets Get Costlier Than International Destinations |

Domestic airfares on popular routes have skyrocketed by up to 400% as the festive season begins, even though the civil aviation regulator claims only a moderate increase in prices this year.

The festival and holiday season usually witnesses surge pricing due to dynamic pricing models driven by high demand. During Diwali, air travel volume multiplies as people fly to their native places or vacation destinations. The surge is also attributed to the unavailability of train tickets including tatkal quota seats, which sell out within minutes.

Mumbai Routes Among the Costliest This Festive Week

Airfares on several routes originating from Mumbai during the Diwali week have surged between 30% and 400%.

The Mumbai–Delhi route, normally priced at ₹4,500–₹8,000, recorded the steepest rise of 433%, reaching ₹24,000–₹28,000. The Mumbai–Lucknow route followed with a 360% increase, as fares rose to ₹23,000–₹30,000.

Flights to Amritsar now cost ₹20,000–₹22,000, up 244%, while Jaipur flights have touched ₹16,000–₹26,000, reflecting a 204% rise.

India’s busiest route, Mumbai–Delhi, has also seen fares rise by 120%, reaching ₹11,000–₹30,000. Airfares for Goa have jumped 133%, and the Mumbai–Bhuj route, dominated by a single operator, recorded a 193% increase. Other routes such as Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore have seen hikes of 50%, 33%, and 30% respectively.

Domestic Flights Costlier Than Some International Routes

While some routes show moderate two-digit increases, several domestic sectors now cost more than flights to international destinations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

This trend contradicts the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) tariff management unit, which reported only a 15–25% rise in domestic fares this festive season. Passengers, however, are voicing strong resentment, calling the steep surge “unreasonable” and “unregulated.”

Passengers Decry the ‘Unregulated Surge’ in Ticket Prices

Vignesh Singh, a Mumbai-based accountant and frequent flyer, said, “Airfares for Lucknow have never been this high. I understand travel demand increases during festivals, but it should be regulated. Flights to international destinations like Vietnam or Thailand are cheaper than Lucknow.”

Government-owned Alliance Air recently introduced a fixed airfare scheme on selected routes to offer relief from fluctuating ticket prices. While the initiative has been welcomed, frequent flyers urge the government to expand the scheme to all routes and encourage private airlines to follow suit.

Milan Thakkar, a B.Tech student who flew to Bhuj on Saturday, said, “Mumbai to Bhuj might be the most expensive domestic route in the country, despite the short distance. The monopoly of one airline is largely to blame, though Alliance Air’s entry has slightly eased fares.”

Middle-Class Travellers Left Stranded

Purva Desai, an associate professor from Mumbai, shared her disappointment, saying, “I won’t be able to visit my family in Delhi due to the overpriced tickets. There’s no affordable travel option left train tickets are sold out, and flight prices are beyond reach. Airlines should lower fares during festivals instead of exploiting the surge in demand.”

Domestic Airfares During Diwali Week

(Origin-Destination Current Fare Usual Fare Difference)

Mumbai-Kolkata

24,000 to 28,000

4,500 to 8,000

433%

Mumbai-Lucknow

23,000 to 30,000

5,000 to 6,500

360%

Mumbai-Amritsar

20,000 to 22,000

5,800 to 13,000

244%

Mumbai-Jaipur

16000 to 26,000

5250 to 11,500

204%

Mumbai-Bhuj

17,000 to 19,000

5,800 to 9,500

193%

Mumbai- Goa Dabolim

7,000 to 17,500

3,000 to 6,500

133%

Mumbai-Delhi

11,000 to 30,000

5,000 to 13,000

120%

Mumbai-Chennai

6,000 to 23,000

4,000 to 13,000

50%

Mumbai-Ahmedabad

4,000 to 10,000

3,000 to 9,500

33%

Mumbai-Bangalore

4,500 to 27,000

3,450 to 6,629

30%