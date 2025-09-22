 Navratri 2025 In Mumbai: Devotees In Large Numbers Offer Prayers At Mahalaxmi And Mumbadevi Temples | VIDEO
Navratri 2025 In Mumbai: Devotees In Large Numbers Offer Prayers At Mahalaxmi And Mumbadevi Temples | VIDEO

Mumbai celebrated the first day of Shardiya Navratri with thousands of devotees at Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi Temples. Kakad Aarti marked the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, inspiring devotion and festivities.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Navratri 2025: Large Crowd Of Devotees Offer Prayers At Mahalaxmi And Mumbadevi Temples In Mumbai | VIDEO | ANI, PTI

Mumbai witnessed vibrant spiritual fervour on the first day of Shardiya Navratri as thousands of devotees lined up at the city’s famous temples, including Mumbadevi Temple in Bhuleshwar and Mahalaxmi Temple near Haji Ali, to offer prayers. The auspicious festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, began with Kakad Aarti performed at Mumbadevi Temple early in the morning, marking the start of nine days of devotion and celebration.

The Mumbadevi Temple, believed to be the city’s guardian deity, becomes the focal point for devotees during Navratri. From the break of dawn, long queues stretched outside the temple premises as families arrived with flowers, coconuts, and offerings.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Mahalaxmi Temple, where worshippers sought blessings for prosperity and well-being. The temple premises glowed with festive decorations, and priests performed special aartis, chanting mantras that resonated across the shrine.

Apart from these two prominent temples, devotees also thronged Durga Mata Mandirs in Dadar, Andheri, Borivali, and Navi Mumbai, as well as local pandals set up across housing societies and community grounds. The sight of devotees dressed in traditional attire, carrying thalis of offerings, created a devotional atmosphere across the city.

Navratri in Mumbai has always been marked by large gatherings on its opening day. Year after year, thousands of devotees patiently wait outside temples, often beginning their darshan in the early hours to avoid long queues. Police personnel and volunteers are deployed to manage the crowds, ensuring orderly entry and exit for worshippers.

The nine-day festival will continue with daily prayers, fasting, and cultural celebrations, culminating in Vijayadashami, which signifies the triumph of good over evil. For Mumbaikars, starting Navratri at Mumbadevi or Mahalaxmi Temple has become a cherished tradition, one that reflects the city’s deep-rooted spiritual connect.As the chants of “Jai Ambe” and “Durga Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the temples, the city welcomed Navratri with devotion, energy, and a renewed sense of faith.

