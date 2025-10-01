Maharashtra Makes Aadhaar Of Father Or Husband Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Scheme E-KYC

Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme | File Photo

The Maharashtra state government has introduced a new rule under the Ladki Bahin Scheme, making it mandatory for women beneficiaries to submit the Aadhaar details of their father or husband during the e-KYC process. The step has been taken to verify the annual family income of applicants and ensure that only genuinely eligible women continue to receive benefits.

Large-Scale Irregularities Detected

The decision follows reports of massive irregularities in the scheme, which was launched during the Assembly elections last year and drew a huge public response. Government officials revealed that 26.34 lakh bogus beneficiaries were identified during scrutiny. Shockingly, many men and even government employees had availed themselves of assistance meant exclusively for women.

Political and Financial Burden

The scheme, which played a key role in mobilising votes for the ruling alliance, has also placed a heavy financial burden on the state exchequer. While eligibility was not strictly monitored during the election period, the government has now begun a war-footing campaign to weed out ineligible recipients.

Revised Guidelines for Income Verification

Under the revised rules, the government will verify not just the woman’s income but also that of her father or husband.

For married women, the husband’s annual income will be considered.

For unmarried women, the father’s annual income will be checked.

The primary criterion of the scheme stipulates that the total family income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per year. Any beneficiary whose family income crosses this threshold will be disqualified.

Previous Loopholes in Eligibility

Earlier, the government only assessed the woman applicant’s personal income. Many housewives or women with little to no earnings automatically qualified, even though their families’ incomes far exceeded the limit. Officials said this loophole was widely exploited, and the new rule is aimed at closing it.

Government’s Defence of the Move

Defending the rule, an officer from the Women and Child Development Department said, “What is wrong in it? The government wants to ensure that the money reaches those who really need it. How can we know the actual financial condition of a woman without considering her family income? Aadhaar is linked to PAN and bank accounts, making it easier for the government to verify income details.”

Fewer Beneficiaries, More Transparency

Officials believe that with the inclusion of this new rule, the number of beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Scheme will decline further, but the scheme will become more targeted and transparent.