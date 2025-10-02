Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos

Shruti Das,Siddharth Kak,Renuka Shahane,Manju Lodha,Mangal Prabhat Lodha,Kishor Jhunjhunwalla,Nidhi Choudhari, Aliaksandr Matsukou,Daniel Quer,Tomasz Wielgomaz, Farhana Chowdhury. |

MUMBAI: The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) inaugurated an exhibition of rare and historic memorabilia associated with Mahatma Gandhi on October 1 to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The exhibition, titled ‘Me and my Gandhiji – the man, the Mahatma, the memory’, will be open to the public from October 3 to 15.

Private Collection on Display

The exhibits are part of art connoisseur Kishore Jhunjhunwala’s private collection and feature stamps, coins, letters, photographs, footprints, relics, voice recordings, and other items connected to Gandhi’s life and legacy. The exhibition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Kishor Jhunjhunwalla, Renuka Shahane, Nidhi Choudhari at Me and My Gandhiji exhibit at NGMA, Mumbai. |

Kishor Jhunjhunwalla, Siddharth Kak, Renuka Shahane, Nidhi Choudhari sharing a moment at the show Me and My Gandhi ji at NGMA, Mumbai. |

Inauguration Highlights

The inauguration was attended by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship; actor Renuka Shahane; Jhunjhunwala; Nidhi Choudhari, director, NGMA Mumbai; television producer Siddharth Kak; and the consuls general of Bangladesh, Poland, Argentina, and South Africa.

Focus on Human Side of Gandhi

Choudhari said the exhibition aims to highlight not just Gandhi the leader, but the human being behind the towering personality. “We are placing special emphasis on outreach, especially to children and young people, so they can engage meaningfully with Gandhian values,” she said.

Historic Connection of NGMA

NGMA Mumbai is housed in the Cowasji Jehangir Hall, a venue where Gandhi delivered one of his first speeches as a freedom movement leader—an event he recalled in My Experiments with Truth as having gripped him with stage fright.

Curated Sections Showcase Gandhi’s Life and Legacy

The Coined Era – Currency of Change: Early drafts of India’s emblem and currency, reflecting financial independence.

Gandhi Ji’s Written Legacy – Letters That Moved a Nation: Personal and strategic correspondence from India and South Africa.

Philatelic Footprints: Stamps commemorating Gandhi issued in India and worldwide.

The Power of Media: Newspaper and magazine archives chronicling his work.

Postcards from the Past: Historic photographs and postcards of marches, fasts, and prayer meetings.

Spiritual Legacy: Preserved ashes and palm prints.

Sound of the Spirit: Gramophone recordings of Gandhi’s prayers and speeches, including his final speeches during Partition.

Metal of the Mahatma: Commemorative medallions cast in gold and silver.

The Written Word and Philosophy: Montblanc limited-edition pens created in his honour.

Art Inspired by Gandhi: Paintings and sculptures reflecting his philosophy.

Gandhi Ji’s Evolution: Traces his transformation from a young barrister in London to the Mahatma.

Visitors can experience Gandhi’s life and legacy through this immersive and meticulously curated exhibition.