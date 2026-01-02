KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins |

Kalyan: In a dramatic political development on the final day of withdrawal of nominations for the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, the ruling MahaYuti alliance has gained a decisive early advantage. Large-scale withdrawal of candidates from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has resulted in 20 corporators of the MahaYuti being elected unopposed even before polling.

According to official figures, 14 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and six candidates of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) have been elected unopposed. This has significantly strengthened MahaYuti’s claim over the next mayor’s post in KDMC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Withdrawals Change the Political Equation

As per available data, candidates from multiple opposition parties withdrew their nominations, directly benefiting MahaYuti candidates:

MNS – 5 candidates

Shiv Sena (UBT) – 6 candidates

Congress – 3 candidates

NCP (both factions) – 5 candidates

RPI – 1 candidate

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi – 1 candidate

Due to these withdrawals, several BJP and Shinde Sena candidates became unopposed winners across different wards.

Questions Over the ‘Thackeray Brand’

The KDMC developments have raised serious questions about the much-publicised “Thackeray Brand” after Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came together ahead of civic polls. The mass withdrawal of candidates from both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has triggered speculation in political circles that the Thackeray-led alliance is losing ground in Kalyan–Dombivli.

There is also growing debate over whether a section of Thackeray loyalists indirectly facilitated MahaYuti’s sweep through behind-the-scenes political understanding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MNS Leadership Under Scanner

Despite repeated assurances that former MLA Raju Patil was closely monitoring the KDMC elections, the withdrawal of five MNS candidates has raised doubts about organisational control.

Notably, Manoj Gharat, the MNS city president of Dombivli who was responsible for all party candidates in the area, withdrew his own nomination against BJP candidate Mahesh Patil, resulting in Patil’s unopposed victory.

Defections Strengthen BJP

In another major development, Rahul Bhagat, Deputy District Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), withdrew his nomination, paving the way for BJP’s Mukund Pednekar to win unopposed. Within hours, Bhagat formally joined the BJP, delivering a significant political blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Congress and NCP Also Indirect Support

Political analysts believe that the withdrawal of Congress and NCP candidates further strengthened MahaYuti’s position, even though no formal alliance exists at the local level.

Meanwhile, public anger is brewing in many wards where voters have been denied a contest. Citizens are questioning why elections were announced at all if candidates were going to be elected unopposed.

Are Thackeray Brothers Ignoring KDMC?

With both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray focusing heavily on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, questions are being raised whether KDMC has been strategically sidelined.

Local party leaders from MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP have maintained silence on the issue, further deepening political speculation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction)

Unopposed Winners

1-Ramesh Mhatre

2-Harshal Rajesh More

3-Virshali Ranjit Joshi

4-Vishwanath Rane

5-Jyoti Rajan Marathe

6-Reshma Kiran Nichal

BJP – Unopposed Winners

1-Rekha Rajan Choudhary

2-Asavari Navre

3-Ranjana Mitesh Penkar

4-Manda Patil

5-Jyoti Pawan Patil

6-Mukund Pednekar

7-Mahesh Baburao Patil

8-Sai Shivaji Shelar

9-Harshada Hridaynath Bhoir

10-Jayesh Mhatre

11-Dipesh Mhatre

12-Ravina Amar Mali

13-Pooja Yogesh Mhatre

14-Dr Sunita Patil

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/