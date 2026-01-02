Panvel Civic Polls: 57 Nomination Papers Rejected, 343 Cleared After Scrutiny | File Photo (Representational Image)

Out of the 400 nomination papers filed for the Panvel civic elections, 57 were rejected during scrutiny due to documentation errors and objections raised by rival candidates, while 343 nominations were declared valid. Several of the valid nominations are from independent candidates. The scrutiny process proved particularly damaging for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as two of its candidates were eliminated.

The scrutiny of nomination papers began on the final day of filing and was carried out by six Returning Officers appointed for 20 wards. Officials confirmed that errors in documents and failure to comply with mandatory requirements led to the rejection of 57 nominations, including those of independent and dummy candidates.

The MVA suffered a significant setback when the nomination of Shetkari Kamgar Paksha candidate Rohan Gawand from Ward No. 18(B) was rejected. Similarly, the nomination of Congress candidate Dr. Shilpa Thakur from Ward No. 4(B) was cancelled after she failed to submit the required affidavit within the stipulated time.

Sources said the MVA struggled to find candidates in Panvel city and New Panvel, forcing the alliance to field candidates at the last moment. The last-day rush reportedly resulted in procedural lapses, leading to the rejection of two alliance nominations. Following this development, the BJP candidate from Ward No. 18(C) was elected unopposed.

Election officials said the scrutiny process was conducted as per the rules, and the final list of valid candidates has now been published.

