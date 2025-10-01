Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

Police investigating Panvel robbery where jeweller and staff were held at gunpoint by fake officers | Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Navi Mumbai: A jeweller and his employees were robbed of gold and cash worth Rs 34.28 lakh by a gang of men posing as policemen in Panvel late at night on September 26. The robbers intercepted their car near Karanjade railway crossing, assaulted them, and fled with the valuables.

Incident Details

According to police, complainant Viraj Shirkande, a jeweller from Karanjade, was returning from Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar along with three employees in a Maruti Brezza after purchasing 200 grams of gold biscuits and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Fake Policemen Attack

At the Karanjade crossing, a chocolate-coloured Ertiga intercepted their car, and three men in khaki uniforms claimed to be police officers. They dragged Shirkande and his staff out, assaulted them with fibre sticks, and forced them into their Ertiga car.

Threats and Theft

The gang then drove towards Atal Setu, threatening and abusing the victims, while the Brezza car carrying bags of gold, cash, and mobile phones was left behind.

Victims Released

During the ordeal, the robbers also snatched the victims’ mobile phones, cash, and watches. Shirkande, who complained of breathing trouble, was eventually released with his colleagues near a container yard.

When they returned to search for their vehicle, the Brezza was later found abandoned on College Road. However, the bags containing the gold biscuits and cash were missing.

Police Action

Panvel City Police have registered a case of armed robbery against the unidentified gang of impostors and launched a manhunt. ACP Bhausaheb Dhole said, “We have got a breakthrough in the case and we would soon be arresting the accused.”

