Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Scattered Showers, Cloudy Skies Expected Today

Mumbai weather | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to scattered showers and overcast skies on Thursday. The shift in weather brought much-needed relief to residents who endured a turbulent September marked by heavy rains across the Konkan belt.

For nearly a week, torrential rains had disrupted life in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, flooding streets, halting transport, and forcing authorities to issue repeated advisories. However, with the arrival of October, the monsoon’s intensity has eased, giving citizens a welcome respite.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

Weather Update For Mumbai

In Mumbai, the day began with cloudy skies but little to no rainfall. The water that had accumulated in low-lying parts of the city over the past few days has started receding, allowing traffic to move more smoothly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city’s maximum temperature is likely to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay around 27 degrees. Light winds and high humidity will make conditions feel warm and muggy.

Thane and Navi Mumbai, too, reported a pause in heavy showers on Thursday morning. Roads that had been clogged with water earlier this week have begun to clear, with commuters finding it easier to move around. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy day with chances of light drizzles in some pockets. The temperature in these twin cities is expected to remain between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds averaging 12 kmph.

Further north in Palghar, the intensity of rain has dropped sharply. The district will continue to see cloudy skies with only light to moderate showers in isolated areas, according to the forecast. No weather alerts have been issued for the next few days, easing concerns for residents.

Meanwhile, the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which bore the brunt of September’s lashing monsoon, also witnessed calmer conditions on Thursday. With no heavy rains reported, the skies remained partly cloudy. Daytime temperatures here are expected to stay between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius, accompanied by mild winds.