Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Developer Booked In ₹4.07 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have registered a case of cheating worth ₹4.07 crore against a local developer, identified as Jayant Mehta, a resident of Samajdeep building, Bata Showroom Lane, Kandivali (West)..

Complaint by Real Estate Agent

According to the complaint lodged by Dinesh Dayalal Vadodaria (74), a real estate agent, the accused allegedly duped him by showing redevelopment documents of 11 rooms located at Shivmahal Building, Danvibhavan Chawl, Mathuradas Road, Kandivali (West). The accused assured the complainant of profitable returns if he financed the project.

Investment and Losses

Believing these assurances, Vadodaria invested ₹2.89 crore in cash and ₹1.18 crore via cheque, totaling ₹4.07 crore. However, neither the redevelopment project materialized nor did the complainant receive any returns, leading to the registration of the case.

Fraud Location and Investigation

The alleged fraud occurred at Mathuradas Road, White Arch Building, Kandivali (West). Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of cheating and fraud. Further investigation is underway.

