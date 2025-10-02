Mumbai: Kandivali Couple Booked For Defrauding Businesswoman Of ₹48.5 Lakh In Fake Loan And School Admission Scam

Sion Police have registered an FIR against Kandivali couple for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of Rs 48.5 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sion Police have registered a case against Kandivali residents Grishma Rawal and her husband Rajesh Velani for allegedly duping a 55-year-old businesswoman of Rs 48.5 lakh under the pretext of facilitating a business loan, providing commercial properties at discounted rates, and securing school admissions at prestigious institutions.

Background of the Complainant

According to the FIR, the complainant, Arti Girijashankar Trivedi, owns a travel company named Paradise Cabins Tours and Travels. In September 2023, she had handed over funds to Harsha Ajay Panchal, a ticketing agent for booking airline tickets for 40 to 50 customers. However, the tickets were never issued, allegedly due to the closure of Jet Airways, and the amount paid was not refunded.

Initial Contact With Grishma Rawal

When Trivedi contacted Harsha to recover the funds, Harsha reportedly handed over her phone to Grishma Rawal, claiming she would help recover the money. Grishma assured Trivedi that she would handle the matter.

Later, Grishma met Trivedi at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and offered to arrange a Rs 1 crore business loan, claiming she had strong contacts in the banking sector. She demanded an 8% fee upfront.

Cash Installments Paid to Accused

Between October and December 2023, Trivedi paid Grishma and her husband Rajesh Velani multiple cash installments totaling Rs 10 lakh in various meetings held at Dadar and Shivaji Park.

Promises of Larger Loans and IT Services

Additionally, Grishma lured Trivedi with promises of arranging a Rs 2 crore loan by making IT return documents. For this, she allegedly accepted another Rs 3 lakh in cash and Rs 1.5 lakh for handling IT paperwork.

Commercial Property Lease Scam

To raise further funds, Trivedi leased her commercial property in Dharavi for Rs 26 lakh as a heavy deposit in October 2023. Grishma then claimed to have access to two MHADA commercial shops near Borivali Metro Station and took another Rs 14.5 lakh between November and December 2023, promising to sell them to Trivedi at a low price.

Additional Loans and School Admission Promises

Grishma also borrowed an additional Rs 3 lakh, saying the amount would be returned from her commission once the Rs 2 crore loan was disbursed.

In January 2024, Grishma allegedly took another Rs 15 lakh from Trivedi with the promise of securing her children's admission to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and another reputed school in BKC. However, no such admissions were made, nor was any loan or property deal materialized.

Threats and Complaint Lodged

When Trivedi demanded her money back, she was allegedly met with threats and abusive language. Realizing she had been duped, she finally approached the Sion police station and lodged a complaint against Grishma and her husband, Rajesh. The complaint alleges that they defrauded her of a total of Rs 48.5 lakh.

Also Watch:

FIR Registered Under IPC

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and criminal intimidation. Police investigations are currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/