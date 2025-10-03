 'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam’s EXPLOSIVE Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam’s EXPLOSIVE Claim

'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam’s EXPLOSIVE Claim

Ramdas Kadam alleged that after Balasaheb’s death in 2012, his body was kept at Matoshree for two days to take fingerprints. The senior leader went a step further by questioning the circumstances of Balasaheb’s final days and his will. “Why was Balasaheb’s body kept for two days? What was happening inside? People said handprints were taken, for what purpose?"

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam’s EXPLOSIVE Claim |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s political circles were left stunned on Thursday after senior Shinde camp leader Ramdas Kadam made an explosive allegation during the faction’s Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in Goregaon. While much attention was on the speeches of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray at their respective rallies, it was Kadam who stole the spotlight with a sensational claim linked to the death of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Kadam alleged that after Balasaheb’s death in 2012, his body was kept at Matoshree for two days to take fingerprints. The senior leader went a step further by questioning the circumstances of Balasaheb’s final days and his will. “Why was Balasaheb’s body kept for two days? What was happening inside? People said handprints were taken, for what purpose? When was his will prepared and who signed it? All these details must come out,” Kadam demanded.

Speaking to the media after the rally, Kadam reiterated the claim, saying, “Balasaheb’s death took place two days earlier, but his body was kept inside Matoshree for taking hand impressions. This is what the doctors who treated him had told me. Even inside Matoshree, people were discussing it.”

When asked who gave him the information, Kadam responded, “I was told directly by Dr Parker, who was treating Balasaheb at that time. There was talk at Matoshree too. This is just the beginning, a lot more will come out if they keep targeting us. If my son is attacked politically, I will reveal everything step by step.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh
Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh
IPO: Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research Set To Raise ₹1,377.50 Crore, Will Open For Subscription On October 9
IPO: Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research Set To Raise ₹1,377.50 Crore, Will Open For Subscription On October 9
Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges
Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

Watch Full Dussehra Rally Here:

Ramdas Kadam Attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Kadam further accused Uddhav Thackeray of acting out of vengeance and targeting his son, Yogesh Kadam. “You are asking for my son’s resignation, singling him out. I spent 55 years at Matoshree. I know how many times you packed your bags to leave. We built Shiv Sena, not Uddhav Thackeray,” he said, adding, “This is revenge politics.”

His comments have sparked sharp debate in political circles, with many describing them as the most sensational claim made in recent years regarding Balasaheb’s death. While the Shinde camp remained silent on Kadam’s remarks, the Uddhav-led Sena UBT is expected to respond strongly in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh

Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh

Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena...

'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena...

Mumbai: SRA Proposes Steep Hike In Corpus Fund, Developers May Pay Up To ₹3 Lakh Per Tenement In...

Mumbai: SRA Proposes Steep Hike In Corpus Fund, Developers May Pay Up To ₹3 Lakh Per Tenement In...

Mumbai: 4 Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 46-Year-Old Jogeshwari Man Over Property Dispute

Mumbai: 4 Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 46-Year-Old Jogeshwari Man Over Property Dispute