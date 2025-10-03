'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam’s EXPLOSIVE Claim |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s political circles were left stunned on Thursday after senior Shinde camp leader Ramdas Kadam made an explosive allegation during the faction’s Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in Goregaon. While much attention was on the speeches of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray at their respective rallies, it was Kadam who stole the spotlight with a sensational claim linked to the death of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Kadam alleged that after Balasaheb’s death in 2012, his body was kept at Matoshree for two days to take fingerprints. The senior leader went a step further by questioning the circumstances of Balasaheb’s final days and his will. “Why was Balasaheb’s body kept for two days? What was happening inside? People said handprints were taken, for what purpose? When was his will prepared and who signed it? All these details must come out,” Kadam demanded.

Speaking to the media after the rally, Kadam reiterated the claim, saying, “Balasaheb’s death took place two days earlier, but his body was kept inside Matoshree for taking hand impressions. This is what the doctors who treated him had told me. Even inside Matoshree, people were discussing it.”

When asked who gave him the information, Kadam responded, “I was told directly by Dr Parker, who was treating Balasaheb at that time. There was talk at Matoshree too. This is just the beginning, a lot more will come out if they keep targeting us. If my son is attacked politically, I will reveal everything step by step.”

Watch Full Dussehra Rally Here:

Ramdas Kadam Attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Kadam further accused Uddhav Thackeray of acting out of vengeance and targeting his son, Yogesh Kadam. “You are asking for my son’s resignation, singling him out. I spent 55 years at Matoshree. I know how many times you packed your bags to leave. We built Shiv Sena, not Uddhav Thackeray,” he said, adding, “This is revenge politics.”

His comments have sparked sharp debate in political circles, with many describing them as the most sensational claim made in recent years regarding Balasaheb’s death. While the Shinde camp remained silent on Kadam’s remarks, the Uddhav-led Sena UBT is expected to respond strongly in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/