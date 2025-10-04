Navi Mumbai To Host India’s First Global Capability Centre City, Maharashtra Govt Signs MoU With ANSR |

In a landmark move to strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a hub for global enterprises, the state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GCC-establishing firm ANSR to develop India’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC) city in Navi Mumbai. The pact was finalised just days after the state cabinet approved its new GCC policy.

What are GCCs?

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are wholly-owned offshore hubs established by multinational companies (MNCs) to carry out strategic, technical, and operational functions in talent-rich destinations. Moving beyond cost-saving models, GCCs focus on driving innovation, creating intellectual property, and strengthening global operations.

Maharashtra’s Vision for GCC City

The upcoming Navi Mumbai GCC City is envisioned as a premier global destination for enterprises to establish, scale, and innovate through their GCCs. The city will feature cutting-edge infrastructure, foster a strong ecosystem for innovation, and attract large-scale global investments into Maharashtra.

Under the MoU, ANSR will conceptualise, design, and invest in building the GCC City, while the Maharashtra government will provide infrastructure and policy-level support, including land allocation, inter-departmental coordination, and ease-of-doing-business enablers under the new GCC Policy.

ANSR’s Role

ANSR, which has already established 175 GCCs across India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, will lead the development of the project in Navi Mumbai. The firm will help attract global enterprises across diverse sectors, creating employment opportunities for Maharashtra’s skilled workforce and accelerating AI-driven innovation and enterprise transformation.

Industry Reaction

Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO of ANSR, said: “Maharashtra has long established itself as a GCC powerhouse, with Mumbai and Pune already serving as mature hubs for global enterprises. This MoU marks a huge leap forward in shaping the future of GCCs in India. Maharashtra’s AI-ready talent will be pivotal in powering the next wave of GCC growth.”