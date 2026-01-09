Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash Occurred While Avoiding Pedestrian

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: BEST bus driver Santosh Sawant, arrested in connection with the Bhandup bus accident that killed four people and injured nine others, has approached the sessions court seeking bail. He has claimed that he lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a pedestrian and an auto-rickshaw.

Defence cites narrow road and sudden obstruction

Sawant’s lawyer, Devendra Patil, on Wednesday moved the sessions court for bail, contending that the accident occurred due to a narrow road that was crowded and encroached upon by hawkers.

It was further argued that while taking a turn, Sawant saw an auto-rickshaw and a pedestrian suddenly come in front of the bus. In that situation, he allegedly tried to save them but lost control, resulting in the accident.

Court seeks prosecution’s reply

The bail plea is scheduled for hearing next week, and the prosecution has been directed to submit its reply.

Accident occurred on December 29

According to the case registered with Bhandup police station, on December 29, Sawant was driving a BEST-operated Olectra Greentech-made nine-metre-long electric bus on Route 606. The bus allegedly rammed into pedestrians near Bhandup (West) suburban railway station, killing four people and injuring 10 others.

Also Watch:

Driver denies intoxication

Sawant has claimed that he was not under the influence of any substance at the time of the incident and that the crash was purely accidental.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/