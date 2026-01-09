Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

Mumbai sessions court convicts a man in a 2015 rape case registered at Andheri police station and sentences him to eight years in prison | FPJ - (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 08: The sessions court has convicted a 42-year-old man for raping and impregnating a woman in February 2015. He has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for eight years.

Victim met accused near father’s workplace

As per the prosecution case registered with Andheri police station, the victim’s father used to work as a vegetable vendor, while the accused worked at a nearby outlet of a telecommunication company. It is alleged that the victim would often go to help her father, during which she came in contact with the accused.

Assaults allegedly committed twice in February 2015

On February 15, 2015, at around 9.30 a.m., the girl was on her way to help her father when the accused called her, seeking her help. The victim went to his office, after which the accused allegedly shut the shutter and raped her. On February 28, at around 9.30 a.m., the accused allegedly repeated the act.

Threats issued to silence victim

The accused thereafter allegedly threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone. When the victim threatened to inform his boss, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her.

Pregnancy discovered, complaint lodged

A few months later, on April 9, 2015, the victim’s mother took her to a hospital after she missed her menstrual cycle, where it was found that she was pregnant. The next day, the victim went with her parents to lodge a complaint at Andheri police station.

Court rejects claim of consensual relationship

In his defence, the accused claimed that the relationship between the two was consensual. However, the court noted that the victim, in her testimony, denied any consensual relationship. The court observed that on both occasions, the victim had shouted for help, but no one came to her aid.

Shutter closed, cries went unheard: Court

“It may be stated that on both the occasions the accused had pulled down the shutter of the outlet. It was brought on record that there was vehicular traffic around that place. Thus, as the shutter was closed and there was traffic, her shouts could not have been heard by people outside,” the court said while rejecting the defence and holding the accused guilty of rape.

