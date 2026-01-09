Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To 60-Year-Old Nurse Accused Of Selling Newborn For ₹5 Lakh, Cites Early Stage Of Probe

A Mumbai sessions court denies bail to a nurse accused of selling a newborn, citing the seriousness of the offence and ongoing investigation | File Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to a 60-year-old nurse arrested for allegedly selling a newborn, delivered in November last year, for Rs 5 lakh. The court noted that the investigation is at an initial stage. A doctor and two others are also among the accused.

Baby allegedly sold after being abandoned

Citing the case registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the prosecution said that an unmarried woman delivered the baby at Royal Hospital, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. The woman subsequently abandoned the child and left the hospital.

Doctor and nurse accused of bypassing procedures

The prosecution further claimed that Dr Kayamuddin Khan and nurse Anita Sawant discreetly performed the delivery without adhering to formalities or making an official entry. The duo allegedly sold the newborn to co-accused Darshana with the help of one Shama.

Court notes active role in trafficking

Sawant, while seeking bail, claimed that she was not involved in child trafficking. The plea was opposed by the prosecution, which argued, “Immediately after the birth, the newborn’s photograph was sent to Darshana by Sawant with Shama’s help. The nurse has thus actively played a role in the trafficking.”

The court pointed out that Sawant was neither the guardian nor the parent of the baby, but the newborn was in her and Dr Khan’s custody.

Also Watch:

Material indicates nurse’s involvement

“The material on record indicates Sawant’s role in dealing with purchaser Darshana through Shama,” the court ruled.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/