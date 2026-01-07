Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Daughter-In-Law Citing Contradictions In Testimony | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted a man booked for raping his daughter in law on January 2014, observing that there were material contradictions and infirmities in the testimony of the victim.

About The Case



The case was lodged by the woman with Chunabhatti Police Station,

claiming that on October 30, 2013, all her in-laws had gone to Nashik

but she had stayed back at their house in Kurla. The woman claimed

that on November 1, 2013, her father in law returned, while the others

were still at Nashik.



The woman claimed that, on that day, at around 1 pm, while kids were

playing outside, he approached her asking for physical relation. The

woman claimed that even when she resisted him, he forced her and raped

her. The woman alleged that the accused repeated this even on the next

day.



After some days of the incident, the woman went to her parents' place

at Surat for the engagement of her brother, but she did not tell

anyone about the incident. She however, refused to return to Mumbai.

When confronted by parents, the woman initially did not reveal

anything but later after some days, when her mother asked her, she

told her mother that her father- in - law had raped her. Her parents

hence lodged the case against the father-in-law on January 24, 2014.



The defence lawyer Tariq Khan had contended that there was a delay in

filing the FIR, which has not been explained by the prosecution

satisfactorily. Further, from the cross-examination of the informant,

it can be gathered that, she was not able to recollect the date of

incident and therefore, her testimony is not reliable, the defence

contended.



Further, it was contended that she did not disclose the incident to

her relatives, which indicates that the conduct of the informant was

not natural and there was no reason for her not to have disclosed the

incident to her close relatives including her husband. It was also

argued that the place where the incident is said to have taken place

is a crowded area, therefore, it is highly improbable to believe that

the incident took place in such an area.



The court accepted the defence contention and held that the testimony

of the victim was not trustworthy and reliable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/