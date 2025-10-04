Mumbai News: Serial Stone-Pelter Arrested For Targeting Women Commuters On Suburban Trains |

A joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday led to the arrest of a habitual stone-pelter who had been terrorising Mumbai’s suburban rail commuters with repeated attacks.

The accused, Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Sheikh, a footpath dweller from Mohammed Ali Road, Bhendi Bazaar, was nabbed near Sewri railway station following a tip-off. His arrest was the result of a coordinated effort involving RPF units from Vadala Road, Dadar, Kurla, and the RPF Crime Branch, along with GRP Vadala Road.

Pattern of Attacks Identified

Authorities used CCTV footage and past records to confirm Sheikh’s involvement in multiple stone-pelting cases, with women commuters being the main victims.

During interrogation, Sheikh confessed to several incidents, including a major attack on September 26, 2025, where he hurled a stone at the women’s compartment of a Panvel-bound train, injuring a passenger. He admitted to similar assaults on September 22 and September 18, targeting women’s coaches near Sewri and Vadala Road.

In another shocking case two months ago, he allegedly threw a steel seat frame from a moving train after an altercation with a passenger.

Repeat Offender

This is not Sheikh’s first arrest. He was earlier booked by RPF Vadala in 2023 and 2024 for stone-pelting and vandalising an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM). He had already served jail terms for those offences.

Following his confession in the latest cases, Sheikh was formally arrested under the Railways Act and produced before the 35th Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Railway Court, CSMT on October 3, 2025. He has been remanded to judicial custody and sent to Byculla Jail.

Railway Authorities Respond

Confirming the arrest, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Mumbai Division (Central Railway), Rishi Shukla, assured that security measures have been intensified.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers. In light of recent incidents, we have intensified patrolling and surveillance across the suburban network of Mumbai division. Strict action will continue to be taken against those who endanger public safety,” he said.