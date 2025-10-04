Maharashtra Receives ₹6,418 Crore As Additional Tax Devolution From Centre | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Government has released an additional instalment of tax devolution totaling Rs 1,01,603 crore to state governments across India, of which Maharashtra received Rs 6,418 crore. The funds have been transferred as an advance installment to help states accelerate capital expenditure and meet welfare-related commitments.

Boost for Development and Welfare

This release comes over and above the regular monthly devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, scheduled for October 10, 2025, according to the Finance Ministry. The advance is expected to provide states with the fiscal space to speed up ongoing infrastructure projects, enhance liquidity, and ensure timely rollout of welfare programmes.

For Maharashtra, which has lined up multiple developmental and social sector initiatives, the additional funds are seen as a timely boost to strengthen welfare delivery and developmental activities.

Maharashtra Leadership Responds

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, confirmed the receipt of the funds. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extending financial support.

“With the upcoming festival season, and to enable the state to ramp up capital expenditure and provide adequate funding for our welfare and development schemes, this amount will undoubtedly prove beneficial for Maharashtra,” Pawar said.