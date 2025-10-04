 Maharashtra Introduces Digital 'E-Bond' System To Modernise Import-Export Trade
With this reform, Maharashtra has become the sixteenth state in India to introduce the facility, aimed at easing business operations and increasing transparency in financial dealings.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 02:56 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has taken a historic step in modernising trade by replacing traditional paper bonds with a fully digital ‘E-Bond’ system for import-export transactions. With this reform, Maharashtra has become the sixteenth state in India to introduce the facility, aimed at easing business operations and increasing transparency in financial dealings.

Boost for Trade and Industry

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the initiative would be a major relief for the state’s business and industrial sector. Nearly 3,000–4,000 bonds are issued monthly in Maharashtra, amounting to over 40,000 annually for import-export activities.

“Introducing e-bonds will transform these large-scale financial transactions. While this may appear as a small procedural change, it represents an important turning point for Maharashtra’s economy,” Bawankule said.

Simplifying Transactions, Strengthening Transparency

The system was launched at Mantralaya, where Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Ravindra Binwade explained the e-bond mechanism. Officials said the move will simplify bond issuance at customs offices, enhance efficiency in international trade, and eliminate paper stamp bonds previously issued in denominations such as Rs 500.

The shift to digital bonds is expected to: Reduce paper usage and contribute to environmental protection, Strengthen transparency and reduce revenue leakage, Ensure more funds flow into the state treasury

Maharashtra’s Push for Ease of Doing Business

The government expressed confidence that adopting a digital-first approach in revenue administration will improve Ease of Doing Business rankings.

“This initiative will accelerate trade processes and push Maharashtra’s economy forward. It is not just about convenience but also about transparency and modernisation,” added Bawankule.

