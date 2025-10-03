 Maharashtra Court Denies SBI’s Move To Confiscate ₹5.51 Crore From Peacock Media Amid Fraud Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Court Denies SBI’s Move To Confiscate ₹5.51 Crore From Peacock Media Amid Fraud Probe

Maharashtra Court Denies SBI’s Move To Confiscate ₹5.51 Crore From Peacock Media Amid Fraud Probe

The case against Peacock Media was registered in 2013 and the police had attached the firm’s bank account as well as its directors’ immovable properties.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
State Bank of India | File Pic

Mumbai: The special court under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act has rejected the plea of State Bank of India seeking to release the funds to the tune of Rs5 crore lying in the account attached by the police during a probe against M/s Peacock Media Ltd. The court said the funds held in the account would be useful to satisfy claims of around 298 depositors cheated by the firm on the pretext of high returns.

SBI Moves to Confiscate Rs 5.51 Crore from Peacock Media

The case against Peacock Media was registered in 2013 and the police had attached the firm’s bank account as well as its directors’ immovable properties. The prosecution claimed that the depositors lost funds to the tune of Rs4.13 crore. The SBI now approached the court to allow it to confiscate the funds to the tune of Rs5.51 crore (deposit of Rs3.5 crore and interest thereon) to recover the loss it suffered as the firm failed to repay its loan. The bank claimed it is yet to recover funds to the tune of Rs41.14 crore from the firm.

Read Also
International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget
article-image

The court noted that the bank approached for permission to auction the property under the SARFAESI Act in 2016, three years after registration of the offence. The court held that the bank therefore is not entitled to the claim in Peacock’s account.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Whistle Celebration After Scoring Century Goes Viral; Video
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Whistle Celebration After Scoring Century Goes Viral; Video
Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked Amid Caution Over US Government Shutdown
Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked Amid Caution Over US Government Shutdown
PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Announced, Hall Tickets To Be Available At pgimer.edu.in; Check Details Here
PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Announced, Hall Tickets To Be Available At pgimer.edu.in; Check Details Here
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Ends Century Drought At Home After 9 Years; India 218/3 At Lunch
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Ends Century Drought At Home After 9 Years; India 218/3 At Lunch

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Court Denies SBI’s Move To Confiscate ₹5.51 Crore From Peacock Media Amid Fraud...

Maharashtra Court Denies SBI’s Move To Confiscate ₹5.51 Crore From Peacock Media Amid Fraud...

Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh

Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh

Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena...

'Balasaheb Thackeray’s Body Kept For 2 Days After Death, Handprints Were Taken': Shinde Sena...

Mumbai: SRA Proposes Steep Hike In Corpus Fund, Developers May Pay Up To ₹3 Lakh Per Tenement In...

Mumbai: SRA Proposes Steep Hike In Corpus Fund, Developers May Pay Up To ₹3 Lakh Per Tenement In...