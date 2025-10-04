 IMD Issues Cyclone Shakti Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar And Sindhudurg Districts Till October 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIMD Issues Cyclone Shakti Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar And Sindhudurg Districts Till October 7

IMD Issues Cyclone Shakti Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar And Sindhudurg Districts Till October 7

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. | X @ANI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

Cyclone Alert for Six Maharashtra Districts

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

Read Also
Sundram Fasteners Posts Record PAT Of ₹134.37 Crore In Q4; FY25 Profit Rises To ₹517 Cr
article-image

IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...

Mumbai Cybercrime: 52-Year-Old Police Constable Posted At Bandra Kurla Complex Loses ₹94,103 In...

Mumbai Cybercrime: 52-Year-Old Police Constable Posted At Bandra Kurla Complex Loses ₹94,103 In...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Cyber Safety Education In School Curriculum A 'Revolutionary...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Cyber Safety Education In School Curriculum A 'Revolutionary...

Mumbai Local Train To Get Major Upgrade; Closed-Door Rake Prototype Ready, Pilot Run Soon | Video

Mumbai Local Train To Get Major Upgrade; Closed-Door Rake Prototype Ready, Pilot Run Soon | Video