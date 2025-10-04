Mumbai Crime: Kurla Auto Driver Booked For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Registered After Animal Welfare Activists’ Intervention

Kurla autorickshaw driver booked for running over stray dog after intervention by animal welfare activists | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Mumbai: The Kurla police have registered an FIR against an autorickshaw driver who allegedly ran over a community dog near Kurla West station, leaving the animal grievously injured.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Wasim Abdul Z. Khan, was caught on CCTV footage allegedly driving his autorickshaw over the stray dog before fleeing the scene. The incident, which occurred on September 25, was witnessed by a local shopkeeper, Tarun Chugh, who rushed to the dog’s aid and took it to a nearby veterinary clinic. The dog sustained severe injuries to its hind legs and was bleeding profusely.

Delay in Police Action

The press note parts by the PAL foundation read, “Despite the seriousness of the case, Chugh’s attempts to file a complaint at the Kurla Police Station were reportedly ignored and delayed for more than a week. Chugh alleged that instead of supporting him, the police harassed him and showed little interest in pursuing the matter

Frustrated by the delay, Chugh approached the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation for help. PAL team members Jaanki Soni and Sarthak Choughle visited the police station and explained the provisions of animal cruelty laws to the duty officer. It was only after animal rights activist Sandeep Kudtarkar intervened and firmly spoke with the officials that the FIR was finally registered.

Legal Action and Animal Welfare Concerns

The FIR has been lodged against the driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 325 (causing grievous hurt to animals) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Speaking on the incident, Mr. Kudtarkar stressed the need for stronger legislation: “It is high time we bring about stronger legal reforms to protect animals. The current PCA Act, 1960, is outdated and imposes very minimal penalties on offenders. Stricter punishments must be introduced by amending the Act at the parliamentary level. Only then will we be able to deter such heinous acts of cruelty against innocent animals.”

The injured dog is currently receiving treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

