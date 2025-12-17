'Don't Believe Rumours, Your Honour Will Be Maintained In Mahayuti': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To Workers |

Thane: "Won the Lok Sabha, won the Assembly. Now, the goal is to achieve victory in all 29 municipal corporations and deliver development to the people. That is why the decision has been made to form a 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in all these municipal corporations, and the saffron flag of Mahayuti will fly here," expressed Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while speaking at a workers' meeting in Thane on Tuesday. He also clarified that people should not believe the rumors being spread about seat allocation within the Mahayuti and that their honor will be maintained within the alliance.

About The Meeting

A meeting of key officials was organized in Thane on Tuesday against the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. In this meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde guided the workers. He said that the municipal election program has been announced, the betel nut has been broken, the wedding rush has started. He said that the Shiv Sena is a ringing coin in the Thane elections which are being held after three years.

Thane is a stronghold of Shiv Sena. Nobody can, and nobody will be able to, take down the saffron flag of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe Saheb here, he also said.

We made a miracle by contesting 80 seats in the assembly elections and winning 60 seats. We have the bow and arrow symbol. The opposition's cart has been overturned in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, now we will make them bite the dust in the municipal elections as well, he indirectly taunted Uddhav Thackeray. He expressed confidence that the saffron flag of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) will flutter triumphantly in the upcoming elections in January.

Workers/activists are the real strength

Workers/activists are my tonic. They are my energy and inspiration, said Shinde, sharing his experience of the Nagpur tour. He said in emotional words that when thousands of Shiv Sainiks meet, his health also improves. Leaders come and go, positions come and go; but the worker is the true foundation of the party, he said.

Roll call of development works

While reviewing the work done for the development of Thane and Maharashtra during his tenure as Chief Minister and even after that, Shinde mentioned Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road, Atal Setu, metro projects, city parks, and major infrastructure projects. He expressed confidence that the traffic congestion in Thane will soon become a thing of the past.

The Saffron flag of Mahayuti must be hoisted

Shinde appealed to people to show organizational strength by implementing the program in a single phase for the municipal elections. Let's resolve to maintain the glory of Hindutva and the victory of Mahayuti. The saffron flag of Mahayuti must be hoisted again on the Thane Municipal Corporation. Projects have been done, schemes have been implemented, and their success has been proven before the people. He also said that with the blessings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe, victory in Thane is certain again.

