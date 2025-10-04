'Operation DigiScrap': Mumbai DRI Intercepts Massive ₹23 Crore E-Waste Shipment, Suspect In Custody

DRI Mumbai seizes ₹23 crore worth of illegal e-waste under ‘Operation DigiScrap’; Surat businessman arrested | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal imports of hazardous e-waste, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has seized consignments of old and used laptops, CPUs, motherboard chips, and other electronic goods worth Rs 23 crore. A Surat-based businessman, identified as the alleged mastermind behind the smuggling racket, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the agency said on Saturday.

As part of a targeted enforcement drive codenamed Operation DigiScrap, DRI officials at Nhava Sheva port intercepted four containers flagged by intelligence inputs. Though the consignments were officially declared as “Aluminium Treat Scrap,” a detailed inspection uncovered a staggering haul of 17,760 used laptops, 11,340 mini CPUs, 7,140 processor chips, and other electronic components clandestinely hidden behind the metal scrap.

Investigators say the modus operandi was simple but effective. By misdeclaring the consignments as “Aluminium Treat Scrap”, importers avoided routine scrutiny and concealed high-value electronics behind layers of scrap material. Sources said that the mastermind not only financed the consignments but also supervised procurement and shipment logistics to ensure smooth passage through customs. The consignments were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962

The seizure has exposed a grey trade that feeds off loopholes in India’s enforcement and recycling ecosystem. Import of used and refurbished electronics is strictly prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, the E-Waste (Management) Rules 2022 and the Electronics and IT Goods (Compulsory Registration) Order 2021. Officials warn that such consignments not only bypass safety and labelling norms but also expose India to environmental and health hazards.

The arrested Surat-based director of the importing firm has been remanded to judicial custody, but investigators believe he is part of a wider network. Sources indicated that probes are underway to track financing channels, overseas suppliers and local buyers linked to the consignment.

The case underscores how India’s ports continue to be on the radar of smugglers seeking to dump e-waste, a problem that has grown alongside rising restrictions in other parts of the world. For enforcement agencies, Operation DigiScrap is not just a high-value seizure but also a warning of the scale at which the illicit trade in electronic junk is evolving.

