Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane Assures Fishermen Of Relief Following Heavy Rains In Marathwada |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has assured that no fisherman affected by recent heavy rains in Marathwada will be deprived of government assistance. The region has witnessed severe losses to agriculture as well as fisheries, with reservoirs, ponds, and fish breeding centers submerged. Boats, nets, fish seeds, and other essential equipment have been damaged extensively.

Minister Nitesh Rane Takes A Detailed Review Of The Situation In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Latur Divisions

Taking a detailed review of the situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur divisions, Rane directed officials to conduct prompt and accurate panchanamas of damages and submit reports to the state government without delay. He emphasized that, just like farmers, fishermen also deserve timely relief and support. “The government stands firmly behind the fishing community. Every fisherman will be given due compensation, and additional concessions are under consideration,” he said, while assuring the affected families of relief.

The review meeting was held at the District Collector’s office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, attended by Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tavad, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, District Collector Dilip Swami, Regional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bharti, Assistant Commissioner Madhurima Jadhav, and senior officials of the Fisheries Department, along with fishermen representatives.

During the meeting, Rane also instructed the Water Resources Department to prepare a desilting program, adding that a state-level plan would be chalked out from the ministry. He said manpower from districts where surveys are completed should be shifted immediately to areas where the process is still pending. The minister further mentioned that the government will soon resolve discrepancies in fish seed pricing and hold discussions with the Rural Development Minister to ensure timely surveys of ponds under the Zilla Parishads.

Regional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bharti briefed that out of 385 reservoirs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 330 have been severely affected. The losses include boats, nets, fish stock, and cage culture projects. Similarly, Latur Division’s Regional Deputy Commissioner Shirish Gathade reported that in four districts – Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, and Hingoli – as many as 516 reservoirs and water bodies have been damaged. The region witnessed heavy rainfall between August 25 and September end, leading to floods and massive destruction of fish stocks and equipment.

Overall, 39 talukas and 220 revenue circles in Latur division were affected, with 192 circles recording over 65 mm rainfall, creating flood-like situations. Fishermen present at the meeting shared details of their individual losses with the minister.

Reassuring them, Minister Rane declared, “It is our collective responsibility to support fishermen in overcoming this crisis. The government will ensure immediate financial aid along with necessary policy support.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/