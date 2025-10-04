 Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8

Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), accompanied by Director (Projects) S.K. Gupta, Director (Planning) R. Ramana, Director (Systems) Rajeev, and other senior officials, visited Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Vidhan Bhavan metro stations to assess readiness for commissioning.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8 |

Mumbai: Mumbai is in its final countdown to the full-scale launch of Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), with Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), personally leading a detailed inspection of key underground stations on Friday. The final stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.

Bhide, accompanied by Director (Projects) S.K. Gupta, Director (Planning) R. Ramana, Director (Systems) Rajeev, and other senior officials, visited Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Vidhan Bhavan metro stations to assess readiness for commissioning. The inspection covered station platforms, passenger facilities, interior finishes, and floor plans, ensuring that safety and operational protocols are in place before the high-profile launch.

Photographs and videos from the visit showed Bhide on the platforms with her team, closely reviewing signage, escalator alignments and access points. Throughout the project's progress, her focus remained on delivering a world-class travel experience for commuters while meeting international standards of safety and efficiency.

Metro Line 3, stretching from Colaba to SEEPZ, has long been considered one of Mumbai’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. Once operational, it is expected to ease pressure on both the city’s suburban railway network and congested arterial roads by providing a fast underground corridor through South and Central Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line-3: Train Evacuated Near Santacruz After Technical Snag, MMRCL Denies Fire
article-image

Technical Snag On Mumbai Metro 3

Meanwhile, earlier in the day yesterday, MMRC faced a temporary disruption. A train travelling towards Acharya Atre Chowk developed a technical fault while approaching Santacruz station at 2:44 pm. As a precaution, the train was evacuated on arrival at the platform, with all passengers safely deboarded.

Issuing a statement, MMRC said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed to ensure safe operations.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...

Mumbai Cybercrime: 52-Year-Old Police Constable Posted At Bandra Kurla Complex Loses ₹94,103 In...

Mumbai Cybercrime: 52-Year-Old Police Constable Posted At Bandra Kurla Complex Loses ₹94,103 In...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Cyber Safety Education In School Curriculum A 'Revolutionary...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Cyber Safety Education In School Curriculum A 'Revolutionary...

Mumbai Local Train To Get Major Upgrade; Closed-Door Rake Prototype Ready, Pilot Run Soon | Video

Mumbai Local Train To Get Major Upgrade; Closed-Door Rake Prototype Ready, Pilot Run Soon | Video