Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8 |

Mumbai: Mumbai is in its final countdown to the full-scale launch of Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), with Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), personally leading a detailed inspection of key underground stations on Friday. The final stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.

🚇 Ms. Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC, accompanied by Mr. S.K. Gupta, Director (Projects), Mr. R. Ramana, Director (Planning), Mr. Rajeev, Director (Systems), and other senior officials of #MMRC, undertook a site visit to #Kalbadevi, #Girgaon, and #VidhanBhavan metro stations today to… pic.twitter.com/rAajl7CIYE — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 3, 2025

Bhide, accompanied by Director (Projects) S.K. Gupta, Director (Planning) R. Ramana, Director (Systems) Rajeev, and other senior officials, visited Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Vidhan Bhavan metro stations to assess readiness for commissioning. The inspection covered station platforms, passenger facilities, interior finishes, and floor plans, ensuring that safety and operational protocols are in place before the high-profile launch.

Photographs and videos from the visit showed Bhide on the platforms with her team, closely reviewing signage, escalator alignments and access points. Throughout the project's progress, her focus remained on delivering a world-class travel experience for commuters while meeting international standards of safety and efficiency.

Metro Line 3, stretching from Colaba to SEEPZ, has long been considered one of Mumbai’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. Once operational, it is expected to ease pressure on both the city’s suburban railway network and congested arterial roads by providing a fast underground corridor through South and Central Mumbai.

Technical Snag On Mumbai Metro 3

Meanwhile, earlier in the day yesterday, MMRC faced a temporary disruption. A train travelling towards Acharya Atre Chowk developed a technical fault while approaching Santacruz station at 2:44 pm. As a precaution, the train was evacuated on arrival at the platform, with all passengers safely deboarded.

Issuing a statement, MMRC said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed to ensure safe operations.”

