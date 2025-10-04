Mumbai Metro Line-3: Train Evacuated Near Santacruz After Technical Snag, MMRCL Denies Fire

Mumbai: A Worli-bound train on the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) was evacuated on Friday afternoon after developing a technical issue near Santacruz station, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said in a statement.

Evacuation at Santacruz Station

The incident occurred at 2:44 pm, when the train heading towards Acharya Atre Chowk developed a snag just before entering Santacruz station. While some passengers reported smoke inside the train, raising alarm, MMRCL clarified that no fire or smoke was detected.

“On Friday at 2:44 pm, a train moving towards Acharya Atre Chowk faced a technical issue while approaching Santacruz station. As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz platform,” the official statement said.

Train Shifted for Inspection

After evacuation, the affected train was shifted to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) loopline for a detailed technical inspection. The service was cancelled, but all other metro services continued as per schedule.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed to ensure safe operations,” MMRCL added.

Context: Metro Line-3 Expansion

The incident comes just months after the Acharya Atre Chowk–Aarey JVLR stretch of Metro Line-3 became operational on May 10, 2025. Earlier, the BKC–Aarey JVLR stretch had opened on October 7, 2024.

The Aqua Line, spanning 33.5 km from Colaba to Aarey via BKC, is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, designed to significantly ease traffic congestion.

Currently, Metro Line-3 is partially operational. According to sources, the final Colaba extension is expected to become operational within a few weeks, completing the long-awaited corridor.