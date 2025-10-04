Bombay High Court Dismisses 2 Senior District-Level Judges For Serious Lapses In Conduct

File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In an unprecedented crackdown on misconduct within the judiciary, the Bombay High Court has dismissed two senior district-level judges for serious lapses in conduct. Both were relieved from service with immediate effect on October 1.

About The Judges In Question

The judges in question are Dhananjay L. Nikam, District Judge-3 and Additional Sessions Judge at Satara, and Irfan R. Shaikh, formerly Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Ballard Pier, later posted as Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Palghar. Their dismissals, approved at the highest levels, mark one of the rare instances of such decisive action against sitting judicial officers. Nikam’s removal followed allegations of corruption.

According to an FIR filed in Satara, Nikam, through local intermediaries, allegedly demanded a bribe of `5 lakh from complainant Sanyukta Holkar in exchange for granting bail to her father, Rajendra Holkar, who was in judicial custody in a criminal case. Nikam’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in December 2024, and later by the Bombay High Court in March this year.

Following his suspension, the HC administration concluded that his conduct had gravely compromised judicial integrity, leading to his dismissal under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Shaikh’s case was no less serious. Entrusted with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he was found to be under the influence of narcotic substances himself, a fact confirmed through pathology tests ordered by the HC administration.

He also allegedly used his position to prevent police from registering an accident case against him. On discovering these irregularities, the HC deemed his conduct wholly incompatible with judicial responsibilities and terminated his services.

