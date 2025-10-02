Mumbai News: BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion

BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion |

Mumbai: As the Navratri festival ended on Tuesday, several devotees immersed the goddess idols. To ensure environment-friendly immersion of goddess idols, the BMC installed 53 artificial ponds across Mumbai and immersion in nine natural water bodies is allowed. Similar to Ganpati festival, as per the Bombay High court directions, idols below 6 feet height are to be immersed in artificial ponds only.

The remnants of the idols will be retrieved in 24 hours and transported to BMC's construction and demolition (C&D) plant located at Shilphata, Thane for scientific disposal. The Bombay High court has directed the civic body to ensure environment-friendly festival celebrations and dispose off the remaining materials of the idols, specially the once made of Plaster of Paris (POP) which does not fully dissolve in water, to dispose of in a scientific manner.

The state government has appointment an expert committee to decide the methodology of scientific disposal of remannts of PoP idols and BMC will follow the guidelines given by the committee.

As per BMC, out of 1.97 lakh total Ganpati idols visarjan this Ganpati festival, 98% of visarjan was carried in artificial ponds.

A senior officer from solid waste management department of BMC said, "All high court guidelines will be followed like Ganeshotsav. The remannts of the idols will be retrieved by the contractor appointed ward wise on the next day of visarjan and will be transported to the C&D plant for scientific disposal."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/