 Mumbai News: BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion

Mumbai News: BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion

The Bombay High court has directed the civic body to ensure environment-friendly festival celebrations and dispose off the remaining materials of the idols, specially the once made of Plaster of Paris (POP) which does not fully dissolve in water, to dispose of in a scientific manner.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
BMC Installs 53 Artificial Ponds For Navratri Goddess Immersion |

Mumbai: As the Navratri festival ended on Tuesday, several devotees immersed the goddess idols. To ensure environment-friendly immersion of goddess idols, the BMC installed 53 artificial ponds across Mumbai and immersion in nine natural water bodies is allowed. Similar to Ganpati festival, as per the Bombay High court directions, idols below 6 feet height are to be immersed in artificial ponds only.

The remnants of the idols will be retrieved in 24 hours and transported to BMC's construction and demolition (C&D) plant located at Shilphata, Thane for scientific disposal. The Bombay High court has directed the civic body to ensure environment-friendly festival celebrations and dispose off the remaining materials of the idols, specially the once made of Plaster of Paris (POP) which does not fully dissolve in water, to dispose of in a scientific manner.

The state government has appointment an expert committee to decide the methodology of scientific disposal of remannts of PoP idols and BMC will follow the guidelines given by the committee.

As per BMC, out of 1.97 lakh total Ganpati idols visarjan this Ganpati festival, 98% of visarjan was carried in artificial ponds.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Azad Maidan Police Register Forgery Case Against Accused For Using Fake Documents At Bombay HC
Mumbai Crime: Azad Maidan Police Register Forgery Case Against Accused For Using Fake Documents At Bombay HC
Assam News: SIT Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe
Assam News: SIT Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe
Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video
Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video
'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO
'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO

A senior officer from solid waste management department of BMC said, "All high court guidelines will be followed like Ganeshotsav. The remannts of the idols will be retrieved by the contractor appointed ward wise on the next day of visarjan and will be transported to the C&D plant for scientific disposal."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali...

'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali...

VIDEO: Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray At Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, Pledges...

VIDEO: Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray At Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, Pledges...

GST Bachat Utsav: Mumbai Sees Festive Vehicle Sales Surge After PM Modi's Next Generation GST...

GST Bachat Utsav: Mumbai Sees Festive Vehicle Sales Surge After PM Modi's Next Generation GST...

Mumbai: Kandivali Couple Booked For Defrauding Businesswoman Of ₹48.5 Lakh In Fake Loan And School...

Mumbai: Kandivali Couple Booked For Defrauding Businesswoman Of ₹48.5 Lakh In Fake Loan And School...

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Gold Auction Fetches ₹1.15 Crore On Dussehra

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Gold Auction Fetches ₹1.15 Crore On Dussehra