Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Gold Auction Fetches ₹1.15 Crore On Dussehra

Mumbai: An auction of gold ornaments donated to the deity at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple, Prabhadevi, fetched Rs 1.15 crore.

The items purchased by devotees on Dussehra included Shree Ganesh idols, lockets, replicas of modaks (a sweet), finger rings, gold chains, necklaces, and other ornaments. The temple also sold silver coins embossed with images of the deity.

Dr Sandeep Rathod, deputy executive officer of the temple trust said that the rising price of gold meant that all items available for auction were not sold. "The prices of gold did affect the sale to a certain extent. But this happens always. Some items always remain unsold," said Rathod.

The ornaments offered in the auction were displayed in the temple premises on the auction day. The last auction of gold ornaments and silver coins on March 30 before the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa had fetched Rs 1.33 crores.

The Navratri festival culminated on Thursday, with the burning of Ravan Dahan on Thursday evening. Durga pandal organised processions for the immersion of the idols. Andhericha Raja pandal at Azad Nagar held the ritual of burning the Ravan effigy at 9:00 pm onwards. At Bengal Club, a Devi Puja was held at 10.30 am, followed by Sindoor Daan to to the goddess at 12.30 pm. This was followed by Sindoor Khela at 1.00 pm.

