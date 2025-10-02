 Mumbai Crime: VP Road Police Bust Sex Racket & Blackmail Scam In Girgaon; 3 Women Arrested
VP Road Police have busted a women-led gang in Girgaon accused of luring men under the pretext of a sex racket and then blackmailing them for money. Three women have been arrested, while one more accused woman is still on the run.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
VP Road Police arrest three women in Girgaon extortion case; search continues for fourth accused | Representational Image

Details of the Incident

According to police, on September 23, the complainant was waiting near the Dhanyavad Gate of CST railway station when he was approached by a woman. She allegedly negotiated a deal with him for ₹500 and then took him in a taxi to a building near Bharat Bhavan Hotel on Pathte Bapurao Marg.

Extortion Carried Out by Gang

However, as soon as they entered a room on the first floor, three other women appeared. The gang allegedly threatened to defame him and forcibly extorted money. They reportedly transferred ₹22,000 from the complainant’s bank account via his mobile phone and took another ₹13,000 in cash. In total, ₹35,000 was extorted.

article-image

Police Action and Arrests

Based on the complaint, VP Road Police registered a case under Sections 308 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The arrested women have been identified as Majida Noor Sardar Ghazi (35), Rupa Biswanath Das (47) and Nasimma Zaman Shaikh (48).

All three have been remanded to two days’ police custody. Police teams are currently searching for the fourth woman involved in the racket.

